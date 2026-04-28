From death row to the Bar: Freed in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, Perarivalan enrols as lawyer in Chennai

A G Perarivalan, who was once sentenced to death in the assassination case of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi and later freed after more than three decades in prison, enrolled Monday as an advocate with the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

At 54, Perarivalan is expected to practice at the Madras High Court, within the same legal system in which he spent 31 years as an accused, convict and appellant.

On Monday, dressed in a black lawyer’s coat, Perarivalan said that his years of litigation inspired him to study law.

“My ambition is not to become a famous criminal lawyer, but to become a voice for the thousands of prisoners behind bars who have no legal assistance. Especially for poor life convicts waiting endlessly for premature release, denied justice simply because they cannot afford help,” Perarivalan told The Indian Express.