From death row to the Bar: Freed in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, Perarivalan enrols as lawyer in Chennai

A G Perarivalan, who was once sentenced to death in the assassination case of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi and later freed after more than three decades in prison, enrolled Monday as an advocate with the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.
At 54, Perarivalan is expected to practice at the Madras High Court, within the same legal system in which he spent 31 years as an accused, convict and appellant.
On Monday, dressed in a black lawyer’s coat, Perarivalan said that his years of litigation inspired him to study law.
“My ambition is not to become a famous criminal lawyer, but to become a voice for the thousands of prisoners behind bars who have no legal assistance. Especially for poor life convicts waiting endlessly for premature release, denied justice simply because they cannot afford help,” Perarivalan told The Indian Express.
“My dream is to build a criminal justice system that does not discriminate against convicts, and one that embraces post-conviction exoneration laws like those in countries such as Australia, Japan and the United States,” he said.
Perarivalan was arrested in June 1991, weeks after Rajiv Gandhi was killed in a suicide bombing during an election rally at Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu. He was among seven people convicted in the conspiracy case that followed.
For years, Perarivalan’s family and friends argued that he had been wrongfully implicated or punished beyond proportion, with his mother Arputham Ammal petitioning political leaders, chief ministers, judges and activists in a relentless campaign.
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In May 2022, the Supreme Court ordered his release, invoking its powers under Article 142 of the Constitution while citing his prolonged incarceration. His death sentence had previously been commuted to life imprisonment, and terrorism-related charges withdrawn.
Soon after leaving prison, Perarivalan enrolled in Dr B R Ambedkar Law College in Bengaluru under Karnataka State Law University. He completed his degree in 2025 and passed the All India Bar Examination the same year.
Arun Janardhanan is an experienced and authoritative Tamil Nadu correspondent for The Indian Express. Based in the state, his reporting combines ground-level access with long-form clarity, offering readers a nuanced understanding of South India’s political, judicial, and cultural life - work that reflects both depth of expertise and sustained authority.
Expertise
Geographic Focus: As Tamil Nadu Correspondent focused on politics, crime, faith and disputes, Janardhanan has been also reporting extensively on Sri Lanka, producing a decade-long body of work on its elections, governance, and the aftermath of the Easter Sunday bombings through detailed stories and interviews.
Key Coverage Areas:
State Politics and Governance: Close reporting on the DMK and AIADMK, the emergence of new political actors such as actor Vijay’s TVK, internal party churn, Centre–State tensions, and the role of the Governor.
Legal and Judicial Affairs: Consistent coverage of the Madras High Court, including religion-linked disputes and cases involving state authority and civil liberties.
Investigations: Deep-dive series on landmark cases and unresolved questions, including the Tirupati encounter and the Rajiv Gandhi assassination, alongside multiple investigative series from Tamil Nadu.
Culture, Society, and Crisis: Reporting on cultural organisations, language debates, and disaster coverage—from cyclones to prolonged monsoon emergencies—anchored in on-the-ground detail.
His reporting has been recognised with the Ramnath Goenka Award for Excellence in Journalism.
Beyond journalism, Janardhanan is also a screenwriter; his Malayalam feature film Aarkkariyam was released in 2021. ... Read More