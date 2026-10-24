From data centres to lithium cells, Madhya Pradesh courts Rs 9,625 crore in tech investments

Projects include a Rs 6,415-crore hyperscale data centre in Gwalior and a Rs 2,000-crore lithium-cell plant in Bhopal, as the state also plans centres of excellence in semiconductors, photonics and quantum technologies

Written by: Anand Mohan J
3 min readBhopalOct 24, 2026 06:34 AM IST
Madhya Pradesh lithium cells, Madhya Pradesh data centres, Madhya Pradesh lithium cells tech investments, Madhya Pradesh data centres tech investments, Indian express news, current affairsThe proposed semiconductor centre is intended to support chip design, very-large-scale integration, research and development, prototyping and skills training. (File Photo)
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Madhya Pradesh is seeking to expand beyond its traditional industrial base, with a proposed Rs 6,415-crore hyperscale data centre in Gwalior, a Rs 2,000-crore lithium-cell manufacturing plant in Bhopal and new electronics and information technology facilities among the projects announced at the state’s Semiconductor Summit-2026 on Friday.

The five projects for which the state government issued letters of intent for land allotment involve proposed investments of Rs 9,625 crore and are expected to generate more than 4,450 direct jobs. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said the two-day summit also saw fresh investment proposals worth Rs 5,800 crore.

Yadav said the state was working to attract investment in semiconductor manufacturing and related technologies. “The state government is committed to encouraging semiconductor investment and positioning Madhya Pradesh among the country’s leading technology hubs…Madhya Pradesh has received investment proposals worth approximately Rs 34 lakh crore, of which more than 30 per cent have progressed to ground-level implementation,” he said.

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The Semiconductor Summit-2026 brought together more than 1,000 delegates, with representatives from Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and Sweden among those attending. Discussions covered chip design, advanced packaging, testing, AI, electronics manufacturing and the development of semiconductor supply chains.

The largest of the five projects is a proposed 50-MW hyperscale data centre by CyTac RE at Ganga Malanpur in Gwalior, involving an investment of Rs 6,415 crore. Data centres house the computing and storage infrastructure used by businesses and digital services. Depending on their configuration, they can also support artificial intelligence workloads, which require substantial computing capacity and electricity, officials said.

Bhopal is set to be the location of a proposed lithium-cell manufacturing unit by Una Ecosystems Pvt Ltd, which plans to invest Rs 2,000 crore in a facility with a capacity of 1.5 gigawatt-hours at Electronics Manufacturing Cluster-2. Lithium cells are used in batteries for electric vehicles and energy-storage systems, making domestic manufacturing capacity important to the expansion of both sectors.

The other projects include an electronic system design and manufacturing unit by Meena Circuits, with a proposed investment of Rs 400 crore, and a Rs 310-crore electronics manufacturing unit by Kaynes Electronics at IT Park, Badwai, in Bhopal. Auriga IT Solutions Pvt Ltd has proposed a Rs 500-crore Global Capability Centre at Sinhasa IT Park in Indore.

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The summit included discussions on artificial intelligence infrastructure, chip design and advanced manufacturing. The government also announced plans to establish a Semiconductor Centre of Excellence and a separate Centre of Excellence for Photonics and Quantum Technologies.

The proposed semiconductor centre is intended to support chip design, very-large-scale integration, research and development, prototyping and skills training. The photonics and quantum centre is expected to focus on quantum computing, quantum communication, advanced materials and deep-tech research, a government official said.

 

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Anand Mohan J
Anand Mohan J

Anand Mohan J is an award-winning Senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, currently leading the bureau’s coverage of Madhya Pradesh. With a career spanning over eight years, he has established himself as a trusted voice at the intersection of law, internal security, and public policy. Based in Bhopal, Anand is widely recognized for his authoritative reporting on Maoist insurgency in Central India. In late 2025, he provided exclusive, ground-level coverage of the historic surrender of the final Maoist cadres in Madhya Pradesh, detailing the backchannel negotiations and the "vacuum of command" that led to the state being declared Maoist-free. Expertise and Reporting Beats Anand’s investigative work is characterized by a "Journalism of Courage" approach, holding institutions accountable through deep-dive analysis of several key sectors: National Security & Counter-Insurgency: He is a primary chronicler of the decline of Naxalism in the Central Indian corridor, documenting the tactical shifts of security forces and the rehabilitation of surrendered cadres. Judiciary & Legal Accountability: Drawing on over four years of experience covering Delhi’s trial courts and the Madhya Pradesh High Court, Anand deconstructs complex legal rulings. He has exposed critical institutional lapses, including custodial safety violations and the misuse of the National Security Act (NSA). Wildlife Conservation (Project Cheetah): Anand is a leading reporter on Project Cheetah at Kuno National Park. He has provided extensive coverage of the biological and administrative hurdles of rewilding Namibian and South African cheetahs, as well as high-profile cases of wildlife trafficking. Public Health & Social Safety: His recent investigative work has uncovered systemic negligence in public services, such as contaminated blood transfusions causing HIV infections in thalassemia patients and the human cost of the fertilizer crisis affecting rural farmers. Professional Background Tenure: Joined The Indian Express in 2017. Locations: Transitioned from the high-pressure Delhi City beat (covering courts, police, and labor issues) to his current role as a regional lead in Madhya Pradesh. Notable Investigations: * Exposed the "digital arrest" scams targeting entrepreneurs. Investigated the Bandhavgarh elephant deaths and the impact of kodo millet fungus on local wildlife. Documented the transition of power and welfare schemes (like Ladli Behna) in Madhya Pradesh governance. Digital & Professional Presence Author Profile: Anand Mohan J at Indian Express Twitter handle: @mohanreports ... Read More

 

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