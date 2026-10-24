From data centres to lithium cells, Madhya Pradesh courts Rs 9,625 crore in tech investments

Madhya Pradesh is seeking to expand beyond its traditional industrial base, with a proposed Rs 6,415-crore hyperscale data centre in Gwalior, a Rs 2,000-crore lithium-cell manufacturing plant in Bhopal and new electronics and information technology facilities among the projects announced at the state’s Semiconductor Summit-2026 on Friday.

The five projects for which the state government issued letters of intent for land allotment involve proposed investments of Rs 9,625 crore and are expected to generate more than 4,450 direct jobs. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said the two-day summit also saw fresh investment proposals worth Rs 5,800 crore.

Yadav said the state was working to attract investment in semiconductor manufacturing and related technologies. “The state government is committed to encouraging semiconductor investment and positioning Madhya Pradesh among the country’s leading technology hubs…Madhya Pradesh has received investment proposals worth approximately Rs 34 lakh crore, of which more than 30 per cent have progressed to ground-level implementation,” he said.