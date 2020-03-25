From ‘corona task force’ to tractor-operated spray pumps, Haryana villages step up vigil

In many villages, the villagers have already resolved not to play cards and not to use hookah in groups. (Gurmeet Singh/Representational) In many villages, the villagers have already resolved not to play cards and not to use hookah in groups. (Gurmeet Singh/Representational)

With the threat of coronavirus looming large, the villagers have started taking position to prevent the deadly disease in rural Haryana. Not only the ‘corona task force’ is being formed by the youths to ensure complete lockdown of the area, the villagers are even using their tractor-operated spray pumps to sanitise the villages to prevent the deadly disease.

In Pabra village of Hisar district, youths have formed ‘corona task force’ to guard all entry points of the village. As many as 50 members of the task force have installed nakas at seven entry points to implement the lock-down. “We are not allowing anybody to move out from the village, if there is no emergency. The outsiders are also not being allowed to enter the village.

If village residents return to the village, they are asked to wash their hands properly. We have arranged santiser and soaps for them at the entry points of the village,” said Kuldeep Kundu, a member of the task force.

A team of volunteers under the banner of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Yadgar Samiti sanitised entire village Dandoor with the help of a tractor operated spray pump on Tuesday. The volunteers not only distribute masks to the villagers but also made announcement through a loudspeaker to stay inside homes as part of the lock-down. “The exercise did not invite much expenditure as the villagers readily gave their tractor and spray pump. We had to invest only Rs 1,000 to buy phenyl, sanitiser and masks which was collected from the volunteers,” says Sandeep Siwach, secretary of the Samiti.

Bhartiya Kisan Union president Gurnam Singh Chaduni says that their organisation members are ready to offer their tractors operated spray pumps if the administration needs the same to prevent the disease. “We have already launched a campaign through social media to educate the farmers about the adverse affects of the disease. Our activists are ready to join the administration also in the awareness campaign,” says Chaduni.

Former state Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Om Prakash Dhankar has taken the TikTok route to motivate the villagers to stay away from hookah and playing cards. In separate videos uploaded on the popular app, Dhankar, in Haryanvi dialect, appears asking the villagers to opt social distancing by using their own hookas at their homes. “If you wish to play cards, then download the game on your mobile phones to play the game alone. I have already opted this option by getting the game on my mobile,” says Dhankar, a senior BJP leader and former president of BJP Kisan Morcha.

In many villages, the villagers have already resolved not to play cards and not to use hookah in groups. Temple loudspeakers are being used to make people aware the people about the risks of the deadly disease.

Independent MLA Balraj Kundu Wednesday sent one lakh masks to the residents of his Assembly constituency Meham. His supporters will distribute the masks to each and every village. Half a dozen vehicles were sanitised before loading the masks. Kundu has also announced a contribution of Rs 50 lakh to tackle the problem of coronavirus. Many other senior politicians have also made such announcements of financial contribution.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd