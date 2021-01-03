From CM to Governor, all line up at hospital, Mamata ‘surprised’ Ganguly didn’t get tested earlier

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Kolkata Police Commissioner Anuj Sharma after visiting Sourav Ganguly at Woodlands Hospital on Saturday; Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar outside the hospital. (Express & PTI)

There was a flurry of visitors, mostly politicians, at Kolkata’s Woodlands Hospital after BCCI chief and former Team India skipper Sourav Ganguly suffered a mild heart attack on Saturday. Among the early visitors was Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who after meeting the former cricketer, said he was doing well.

“He (Ganguly) is doing well. He asked me whether I’m doing fine. I’m surprised that he didn’t get himself tested earlier. He is a sportsperson. We can’t even imagine that he had such a problem. Doctors have conducted angioplasty. I thank the doctors of the hospital,” Banerjee said after coming out of the hospital.

Just after the news broke of Ganguly being admitted to the hospital, Banerjee expressed her concern, tweeting, “Sad to hear that Sourav Ganguly suffered a mild cardiac arrest and has been admitted to hospital. Wishing him a speedy and full recovery. My thoughts and prayers are with him and his family.”

The first to visit Ganguly at the hospital was TMC minister Firhad Hakim, followed by Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Dhankhar’s meeting with Ganguly at Raj Bhavan last week had fuelled speculation of the former cricketer joining the BJP ahead of the Assembly elections in the state. But

Ganguly himself has never made his intentions quite clear about taking the political plunge.

“I found Dada (Ganguly) in a good mood. I spoke with him. I’m happy to see him smile. He was in his usual cheerful mood. He live in our hearts, we all have high regard for him… The moment I got the news, I got in touch with the hospital authorities. He is being well looked after and his situation is improving. I have conveyed to the hospital authorities that if anything else is to be done, the Governor is just a phone call away,” Dhankhar told mediapersons outside the hospital.

Senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke with Ganguly’s family and assured every help he need for speedy recovery.

“I spoke to the doctors of Woodlands Hospital. They said that there is nothing to worry about,” tweeted Vijayvargiya.

Besides a host of TMC ministers and BJP leaders flocking to the hospital to meet Ganguly, CPM leader Sujan Chakraborty also paid a visit.

CPM leader Ashok Bhattacharya said, “I spoke with Sourav yesterday. He is fit and fine. I am very much taken aback as to how he suffered a mild cardiac arrest. We all wish him a quick recovery.”