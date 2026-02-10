From Chhattisgarh stage, Shah’s warning to Naxals in Telangana, and a plea to women cadre

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday reiterated the March 2026 deadline to uproot Maoism from the country. He said he was worried about women Maoist recruits who have their entire life ahead of them and urged them to return to the mainstream.
Hinting that Maoists may be holed up in Telangana, Shah began his speech saying, “Your voice should reach those Naxals hiding in Telangana.”
Addressing a massive crowd at Jagdalpur city in Bastar district during the closing ceremony of ‘Bastar Pandum’, a cultural event, Shah said: “Just now Vijay ji (Chhattisgarh Home Minister Vijay Sharma) was saying we are fighting against Naxalism… I want to say even today we do not want to fight with anyone. Our fight is for protecting tribal villages. When they plant IEDs, don’t they know a farmer will step on it and will become disabled, an innocent girl will be blown… From where have you (Maoists) brought so much cruelty? I have said this many times… I say it again… those who are left drop the weapons. The government will think of you in every way, rehabilitate you, and treat you with respect.”
Appealing to Maoists to send back all the girls recruited by them, Shah said, “Yesterday, I carefully read the rehabilitation package. I want to congratulate them (Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and Home Minister Vijay Sharma) for offering such an attractive package. I worry among those remaining Naxals there are our tribal girls. I appeal to all of them to at least send these girls for rehabilitation… They have their entire lives ahead of them.”
Shah warned that Maoists who are not ready to drop their weapons will get a befitting reply by use of weapons.
“I also want to say over 2,500 surrendered Naxals are safe and I will not allow them to be harmed. But those who plant IEDs in farms and roads, burn schools and hospitals, damage mobile towers…I want to tell them… you will not be spared… If you have a weapon in your hand then you will get the answer by a weapon.”
Shah said Maoism has caused destruction in other parts of the world. “Maoism has not done any good to anyone anywhere. Be it Colombia, Peru, Cambodia… everywhere destruction was spread by it and no welfare was done anywhere.”
Story continues below this ad
He said Maoists burnt down schools for decades, depriving generations of education and creating large-scale illiteracy. “Today, Bastar is rising as an excellent brand in the country. Recently, many schools were reopened by the government after 40 years. I want to ask my tribal brothers and sisters… What did Naxals achieve by shutting these schools? The new generation was deprived of education and a force of illiterate people was created.”
Committing to make Bastar most developed in next five years, Shah said, “In all the tribal regions in India, Bastar in the next five years will become the most developed. All PHCs, CHCs, and hospitals that are shut would be reopened. We will reopen schools, construct HSC schools and colleges. All villages will get access to post office, mobile tower and roads connecting villages.”
The Home Minister said the government has prepared a comprehensive roadmap to accelerate development in the Bastar region, comprising seven districts — provide electricity to all villages by December 2027, ensure mobile connectivity in every village, and open a post office or bank branch within every 5 kms. “The government is committed to preserving Bastar’s culture for decades. Prime Minister Narendra Modi aims to take Bastar’s culture to the entire country and the world. Guns and explosives cannot be Bastar’s identity. Its true identity is its culture and heritage,” he said.
“Paddy will be procured from tribals at Rs 3,100 per quintal. Cooking gas cylinders will be provided to households and tap water connections will be ensured in every home. With Naxalism declining, new initiatives such as adventure tourism, homestays, canopy walks and glass bridges are being developed to boost Bastar’s economy,” Shah said.
Story continues below this ad
He added that a new industrial area, spread over 118 acres, is being set up in Bastar to generate employment for tribal youth.
Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and other state ministers, BJP MPs and MLAs were present at the event.
The divisional-level “Bastar Pandum 2026” competition was organised across 12 disciplines, including tribal dance, folk songs, theatre, musical instruments, traditional costumes, ornaments, handicrafts, painting, beverages, traditional cuisine, regional literature and Bastar herbs and medicines.