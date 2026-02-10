From Chhattisgarh stage, Shah’s warning to Naxals in Telangana, and a plea to women cadre

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday reiterated the March 2026 deadline to uproot Maoism from the country. He said he was worried about women Maoist recruits who have their entire life ahead of them and urged them to return to the mainstream.

Hinting that Maoists may be holed up in Telangana, Shah began his speech saying, “Your voice should reach those Naxals hiding in Telangana.”

Addressing a massive crowd at Jagdalpur city in Bastar district during the closing ceremony of ‘Bastar Pandum’, a cultural event, Shah said: “Just now Vijay ji (Chhattisgarh Home Minister Vijay Sharma) was saying we are fighting against Naxalism… I want to say even today we do not want to fight with anyone. Our fight is for protecting tribal villages. When they plant IEDs, don’t they know a farmer will step on it and will become disabled, an innocent girl will be blown… From where have you (Maoists) brought so much cruelty? I have said this many times… I say it again… those who are left drop the weapons. The government will think of you in every way, rehabilitate you, and treat you with respect.”