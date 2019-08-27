From chapati-making machines to toiletries: Drought-hit Marathwada groups help flood-hit Kolhapur, Sangli areas

STILL to recover from the crippling drought of 2018, various groups of farmers, youth and traders across the Marathwada region of central Maharashtra have come together to raise financial aid and relief material for flood-hit Kolhapur and Sangli districts of western Maharashtra.

“We spent nearly five days in Kolhapur. A local newspaper put out an advertisement asking for donations and people responded positively,” said Amol Jadhav of Nandurghat village in Beed. “We joined a charitable organisation and worked with them, loading and unloading material from vehicles, helping hand over the relief supplies to the flood-hit, and understanding what ground realities are and what people actually need,” Jadhav added. Back home, Beed district has recorded just over 200 mm average rainfall since the start of the monsoon and Jadhav says the kharif crop in Nandurghat is severely affected. About five others from Nandurghat accompanied him.

Deepak Nagargoje, who runs the Shantivan school in Beed’s drought-hit Shirur Kasar taluka, said his organisation has adopted four villages located around Udgaon in Kolhapur’s Shirol taluka and Kurundwadi in Atpadi, Sangli. For nearly 11 days, the organisation operated one aid centre at each of these locations, where flood-hit families were given shelter until they returned home. “We cooked food for 10,000 people every day for 11 days. We also decided to carry with us an industrial-size chapati-making machine that had been donated earlier to our school. That helped as we were cooking for such large numbers,” Nagargoje told The Indian Express.

Located at Arvi village in Shirur Kasar, Shantivan school caters to about 1,000 children from nearby villages and also about 400 residential students from families affected by the continuing rural distress in Marathwada.

Now on his way back to Kolhapur with a truck carrying relief material, Nagargoje said three months’ supplies have been collected for 1,000 families, including kitchen supplies as well as other basic essentials like toiletries. “We have been supported by all kinds of people, farmers, small traders, youth organisations, many individuals. People gave us small donations in cash and others donated supplies,” he said.

In these four villages, Shantivan will also provide notebooks, texts and other educational material to school students whose belongings were washed away.

In many of the towns and villages, groups of volunteers undertook door-to-door collections of donations. In Parbhani district’s Pathri taluka, volunteers purchased 10 days’ worth of kitchen supplies for 600 families after collecting donations from nearly 10 villages and the town of Pathri. Similar efforts were undertaken in Tuljapur town of Osmanabad as well as in Aurangabad city and taluka towns.

In Latur, the ‘Amhi Laturkar’ group – including traders, grocery wholesalers and others – has collected relief material worth about Rs 7 lakh for 500 families.