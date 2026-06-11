From caves to concrete bunkers: How militants adapt hideouts in Jammu and Kashmir’s forest belt

The development comes two weeks after troops found a militant hideout in the same forests and seized food, drinks, clothing, bags and polythene covers left behind by militants after a brief encounter with forces the previous day

When security forces busted an underground bunker during ongoing searches in the dense Dorimal forests of border Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir recently, they uncovered a critical tactical shift among militants — concrete underground bunkers instead of kucha ones to camouflage their presence inside dense forests.

The discovery was made when troops blew up a strong underground concrete structure that officials say served as a hideout, with security forces suspecting that more such bunkers lie in the forests between the Rajouri-BG-Surankote road (NH 144A) and the inter-district Rajouri-DKG-Buffliaz road.

The development comes two weeks after troops found a militant hideout in the same forests and seized food, drinks, clothing, bags and polythene covers left behind by militants after a brief encounter with forces the previous day. The hideout, though open, prompted officials to look for more as part of the ongoing counterinsurgency Operation Sheruwali.