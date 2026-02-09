From business to tech, India inks key pacts with Malaysia

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday held wide-ranging talks with his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim in Putrajaya, aimed at deepening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two nations with a special focus on artificial intelligence, defence and semiconductor sectors.
The discussions were followed by the exchange of several agreements and memoranda of understanding covering strategic, economic, technological and people-to-people engagement. Briefing reporters after the talks, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Secretary (East) P Kumaran said: “The two PMs reviewed bilateral cooperation across the full spectrum of our partnership, including trade, investments, defence, security, semiconductors, digital technologies, financial technologies, fintech, renewable energy, education, healthcare, culture, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges. They also had the opportunity to discuss key regional and global issues.”
With Malaysia accounting for roughly 13% of global semiconductor trade, the two leaders sought to integrate India’s design capabilities with Malaysia’s manufacturing and packaging strengths, acknowledging the semiconductor industry’s strategic importance to the global technology landscape.
In the energy sector, Malaysia’s PETRONAS and Gentari are expanding their presence in India’s solar and green hydrogen markets, aligning with a shared goal of achieving net-zero emissions. According to the joint statement, Malaysia also appreciated India’s initiative in establishing the International Solar Alliance (ISA).
The Indian Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA) and its Malaysian counterpart (MSIA) are now officially linked to stabilise supply chains against global shocks, added the statement. The two leaders also welcomed the outcomes of the Malaysia-India Defence Cooperation Committee (MIDCOM) and its subcommittees, including the terms of reference on the establishment of a Strategic Affairs Working Group (SAWG) and Su-30 Forum. The Su-30 Forum enables the Indian Air Force (IAF) and the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) to share technical expertise, maintenance protocols, and spare parts strategies, thereby bypassing supply chain hurdles.
