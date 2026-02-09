From business to tech, India inks key pacts with Malaysia

PM Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during the delegation-level talks with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday. (ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday held wide-ranging talks with his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim in Putrajaya, aimed at deepening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two nations with a special focus on artificial intelligence, defence and semiconductor sectors.

The discussions were followed by the exchange of several agreements and memoranda of understanding covering strategic, economic, technological and people-to-people engagement. Briefing reporters after the talks, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Secretary (East) P Kumaran said: “The two PMs reviewed bilateral cooperation across the full spectrum of our partnership, including trade, investments, defence, security, semiconductors, digital technologies, financial technologies, fintech, renewable energy, education, healthcare, culture, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges. They also had the opportunity to discuss key regional and global issues.”