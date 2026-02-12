From Braille to Bench: Meet 24-year-old lawyer Thanya, set to become Kerala’s first visually-impaired judge

Achievement comes a year after the Supreme Court opened doors for persons with benchmark disabilities in the judiciary

Written by: Shaju Philip
2 min readThiruvananthapuramFeb 12, 2026 11:00 AM IST
From Braille to Bench: Meet 24-year-old lawyer Thanya, set to become Kerala’s first visually-impaired judgeA native of Mangad in Kannur, Thanya topped the rank list in the persons with disabilities category for civil judges (junior division) in the Kerala Judicial Service. The list was published by the High Court last week.
Make us preferred source on Google

As technology flung open new doors to overcome disabilities, C Thanya Nathan’s dreams took wing. Last week, the 24-year-old lawyer was selected to become Kerala’s first visually-impaired judicial officer — 11 months after the Supreme Court ruled that persons with benchmark disabilities cannot be barred from judicial service on the ground of disability.

A native of Mangad in Kannur, Thanya topped the rank list in the persons with disabilities category for civil judges (junior division) in the Kerala Judicial Service. The list was published by the High Court last week.

This milestone followed a Supreme Court ruling in March last year, which, while hearing a petition challenging a Madhya Pradesh service rule, held that persons with disabilities — including the visually impaired — cannot be excluded from judicial services. For Thanya, who has been practising at the Taliparamba court complex in Kannur for 1.5 years, the ruling gave her the impetus to pursue her dream.

“My appointment is in process. There will be a one-year training at the Kerala Judicial Academy before being appointed as a magistrate/munsiff,” Thanya tells The Indian Express.

She believes her disability will no longer be a hindrance in her role as a judicial officer— thanks to technology. One such tool is text-to-speech software.

“During my days as a law student, I had to convert study materials into braille. It had been an uphill task. But when I wanted to prepare for the judicial services examination, text-to-speech technology came to my aid. This helped me access several online study materials and documents,” she says.

A student at a special school from Classes 1 to 7, Thanya later shifted to a regular school, where her lessons were converted into Braille.

Story continues below this ad

When she began practising law, her mother, Babitha, a homemaker, would accompany her by bus to court and bring her back home. Her father and elder sister work in the Middle East.

“Initially, I only dreamed of becoming a lawyer. But my family and senior advocate K G Sunil Kumar encouraged me to apply for the post of civil judge when recruitment was notified last year. The bar and bench at Taliparamba have always supported me,” she says.

Shaju Philip
Shaju Philip

Shaju Philip is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, where he leads the publication's coverage from Kerala. With over 25 years of experience in mainstream journalism, he is one of the most authoritative voices on the socio-political, religious, and developmental landscape of South India. Expertise, Experience, and Authority Decades of Regional Specialization: Shaju has spent more than two decades documenting the "Kerala Model" of development, its complex communal dynamics, and its high-stakes political environment. Key Coverage Beats: His extensive reporting portfolio includes: Political & Governance Analysis: In-depth tracking of the LDF and UDF coalitions, the growth of the BJP in the state, and the intricate workings of the Kerala administration. Crime & Investigative Journalism: Noted for his coverage of high-profile cases such as the gold smuggling probe, political killings, and the state’s counter-terrorism efforts regarding radicalization modules. Crisis Management: He has led ground-level reporting during major regional crises, including the devastating 2018 floods, the Nipah virus outbreaks, and the Covid-19 pandemic response. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Great opportunities to work with India, says Tarique aide as Bangladesh votes
Great opportunities to work with India, says Tarique aide as Bangladesh votes
Juhi Chawla
'I'm not doing this': Sujoy Ghosh reveals the 'dancing condom' scene that made Juhi Chawla reject Jhankaar Beats
In a LinkedIn post, he recounted the moment of panic that subsided, thanks to Zepto (File photo)
How a 3 am Zepto order saved a Mumbai woman from missing her 6 am flight
(From left) Pakistan spinners Usman Tariq, Saim Ayub and Abrar Ahmed will be key at the T20 World Cup. (PHOTOS: AP)
Pakistan's X-factor: A multifaceted spin bowling unit that can trouble India's big-hitters
US deal raises questions. PM must take a leaf out of Manmohan Singh’s book
Sanjaya Baru writes: US trade deal raises many unanswered questions. PM must explain where India stands
Live Blog
Advertisement
Advertisement