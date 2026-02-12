From Braille to Bench: Meet 24-year-old lawyer Thanya, set to become Kerala’s first visually-impaired judge

A native of Mangad in Kannur, Thanya topped the rank list in the persons with disabilities category for civil judges (junior division) in the Kerala Judicial Service. The list was published by the High Court last week.

As technology flung open new doors to overcome disabilities, C Thanya Nathan’s dreams took wing. Last week, the 24-year-old lawyer was selected to become Kerala’s first visually-impaired judicial officer — 11 months after the Supreme Court ruled that persons with benchmark disabilities cannot be barred from judicial service on the ground of disability.

This milestone followed a Supreme Court ruling in March last year, which, while hearing a petition challenging a Madhya Pradesh service rule, held that persons with disabilities — including the visually impaired — cannot be excluded from judicial services. For Thanya, who has been practising at the Taliparamba court complex in Kannur for 1.5 years, the ruling gave her the impetus to pursue her dream.