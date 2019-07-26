From BJP leader Yeddyurappa to Chief Minister Yediyurappa

Karnataka’s new chief minister Bookanakere Siddalingappa Yediyurappa, referred to as BSY is all set to lead a new government in Karnataka carrying something new in himself – a revised spelling to his name.

One among the first decisions that Karnataka BJP chief B S Yeddyurappa has taken while making a comeback to the chief minister’s chair in the state has become the talk in the town — that of him returning to his older spelling for his name – Yediyurappa, where an ‘i’ replaces one ‘d’.

Even though speculations on the same arose among inner circles of politicians in the city on June 22, the day when the highly-anticipated floor test in the Karnataka legislative assembly was “promised” to take place, the change in spelling caught attention in the letter BSY wrote to BJP national president Amit Shah on June 23.

The letter drafted to Amit Shah carries the spelling that BSY, as he is referred to, used till 2007 – Yediyurappa.

Confirming the same, a BJP leader who addresses himself as a ‘strong believer of karma’ told indianexpress.com, “Yeddyurappanavru (with respect in Kannada), as you may know, is a strong believer of astrology and numerology. He was told to change the spelling of his name to the older version for fortunes and we hope this will play a part in him completing his term without many problems.”

It can be recalled that BSY is the politician who has been elected the most (four times now) to chief-ministership in the history of Karnataka. However, fortune has not favoured him much as he has failed to complete his term in all three situations.

Originally Bookanakere Siddalingappa Yeddyurappa, the 1943-born leader was named after the village deity of Yediyur Siddhalingeshwara Swamy in Kunigal, Tumkur. BSY chose to switch his name to Yeddyurappa in 2007 soon after he was chosen to become the first BJP chief minister in South India.

However, the spelling-change failed to help him complete his term as he had to resign from the post on November 19, 2007, on the seventh day since he took the oath to become the state’s, Chief Minister.

Incidentally, the change in name has been reflected only on his Twitter page and letter-heads until when this was written. While the letter he submitted to Governor Vajubhai Vala on June 26 staking claim to form the government carries the revised spelling, his Facebook page and official website are yet to catch up to the change.