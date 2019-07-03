From birth to death, cut money everywhere in Bengal: BJP MP Locket Chatterjee

The issue of “cut money”, which has become a flashpoint in politically volatile West Bengal, created pandemonium in Lok Sabha on Tuesday, with BJP members accusing Trinamool Congress leaders of demanding commission from people of the state for every piece of work.

The Trinamool MPs took strong exception and said that Parliament of India is “increasingly being converted into a forum to discuss the law and order issues of West Bengal”.

The tension and political rivalry between the two parties played out during the Zero Hour, as Trinamool MPs protested each time the Treasury benches raised issues of law and order in West Bengal.

Raising the cut money issue, BJP MP from the state Locket Chatterjee alleged that the “menace of cut money” is “everywhere… from birth to death” in West Bengal.

Chatterjee, who won from Hooghly constituency, said: “When a child is in the mother’s womb, when the mother is taken to hospital for delivery, the menace of cut money begins, as the hospital charges for the bed and treatment. And when someone expires, one is carried to the cremation ground — commission or cut money is demanded there as well. That means cut money is everywhere — from birth to death.”

Chatterjee alleged that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has “accepted” the fact that cut money is being extorted. “So she has asked her men to return the cut money,” the BJP MP said. “Starting from grassroots-level workers to higher-level party leaders, even ministers are involved in this racket. After eight or 10 years, you suddenly remembered that that money collected should be returned?”

Alleging that those who collected cut money are today seeking justice, Chatterjee said, “The thieves are crying for justice today.”

Chatterjee alleged that the Bengal Chief Minister had said that her party workers can keep 25 per cent of the cut money purportedly collected and the remaining 75 per cent can be transferred to her. “That means the Chief Minister has 75 per cent money with her — 13 flats at Kalighat (in Kolkata), many hotels in Puri and Goa, all built using cut money,” she said.

She also said, “Gold is being brought illegally from Thailand. Where is the money stashed? Ordinary people of the state are at loggerheads with the TMC government.”

Amid loud protests from Trinamool MPs, Chatterjee said Banerjee should reply to the people.

Fellow BJP MP from Bengal Dilip Ghosh later raised the issue of political violence in the state.

TMC leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay requested Speaker Om Birla to ensure that Zero Hour does not turn into a time slot during which state law and order issues are raised.

Later, his party colleague Mahua Moitra also raised the law and order issue. Maintaining that the spate of “uncontrolled violence” in states such as Uttar Pradesh is ignored, she asked why is West Bengal being “singled out unfairly” for discussion.

Moitra said: “We also note with concern the over-generalisation and communal nature of these discourses. Our discourse in Parliament should be more nuanced, sensitive and truthful. To summarise, Parliament and the Government of India should avoid politicised discussions in Parliament with focus on only one state and should desist from fallacious communal biases inherent in these sweeping generalisations. This is not good for anyone.”