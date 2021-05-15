From Bengal to Kashmir: States that have extended Covid lockdown restrictions

The Jama Masjid area wears a deserted look on Eid owing to the ongoing lockdown in Delhi. (PTI)

With the novel coronavirus rapidly spreading across the country, most states have resorted to imposing or extending lockdowns and related restrictions to deal with the pandemic.

On Saturday, West Bengal became the latest state to go under a lockdown, imposing curbs till May 30, to check the spread of the virus. The state government has announced a complete lockdown across the state for a fortnight from 6 am on Sunday, May 16 to 6 pm on May 30. It also imposed a night curfew, from 9 pm to 5 am, beginning Sunday night.

Himachal Pradesh, too, has extended the coronavirus-induced curfew in the state till May 26.

Here is a look at the states that have extended restrictions to curb the spread of the virus:

Delhi: The national capital has been under lockdown since April 19 and it will continue till May 17.

Maharashtra: Maharashtra’s lockdown-like restrictions have been extended till 7 am on June 1. The new restrictions include a mandatory negative RT-PCR test report for those entering the state and curbs on those arriving from places of “sensitive origins”, says an order issued by Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte on Wednesday.

Uttar Pradesh: The Yogi Adityanath government, which had imposed a curfew across the state to curb the spread of the virus till May 10, had extended the duration till May 17. This was the fourth such extension so far in the past few days.

Jharkhand: The partial lockdown imposed in Jharkhand since April 22 had been extended till May 27 with some additional restrictions. Movement of inter-state and intra-state buses were restricted while private vehicles are allowed to move only with e-passes issued by the district administration.

Haryana: The state government has extended statewide lockdown with even more stringent curbs till May 17. Now, weddings and funerals can only be attended by a maximum 11 persons while liquor shops across the state will continue to remain shut.

Jammu and Kashmir: The administration had extended the curfew in place across all 20 districts by a week. The curfew, which has been in force since April 29, will now run till May 17.

Kerala: The Kerala government on Friday decided to extend the lockdown till May 23 as test positivity rate remained high across the state. More stringent containment measures were also implemented in four districts – Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Malappuram – where Covid-19 cases have continued to rise.

Chhattisgarh: The Chhattisgarh government has asked district administrations to extend the lockdown till May 31 to contain the surge of Covid-19 cases. The lockdown, in force in all 28 districts, was to end on Saturday midnight.