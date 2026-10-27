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From backrooms to seats at the table: The Delhi imprint in AAP’s Punjab government

In 10-odd sectors and many party roles, there are familiar names from Delhi.

From backrooms to seats at the table: The Delhi imprint in AAP’s Punjab govtPunjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann with Delhi’s former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and party leader Aman Arora in Ludhiana on September 18. (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh)
Written by: Kanchan Vasdev
7 min readChandigarhOct 27, 2026 06:06 AM IST First published on: Oct 27, 2026 at 05:55 AM IST

As the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government nears the completion of its first term in Punjab, it bears a striking resemblance to a past government run by it: that in Delhi.

A fresh reminder came when the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided a bungalow in Sector 39, Chandigarh, occupied by senior AAP leader and former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain. The ED carried out a 50-hour search, from September 22 to 24, of the premises as part of its investigation into alleged irregularities in the affairs of the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA).

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kanchan vasdev
Kanchan Vasdev

Kanchan Vasdev is a Senior Assistant Editor in The Indian Express’... Read More

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