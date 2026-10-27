From backrooms to seats at the table: The Delhi imprint in AAP’s Punjab government

As the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government nears the completion of its first term in Punjab, it bears a striking resemblance to a past government run by it: that in Delhi.

A fresh reminder came when the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided a bungalow in Sector 39, Chandigarh, occupied by senior AAP leader and former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain. The ED carried out a 50-hour search, from September 22 to 24, of the premises as part of its investigation into alleged irregularities in the affairs of the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA).

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Jain was not present at the bungalow, which is officially allotted to AAP leader Sunny Singh Ahluwalia, Chairman of the Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board.

Apart from Jain, the ED has named in the case Jain’s OSD Amarender Jha and Manish Sisodia. The AAP Punjab in-charge, Sisodia, was the party’s Deputy Chief Minister, Delhi.

The AAP has rejected the allegations against Sisodia and Jain as “completely false, baseless and politically motivated”, adding that they had no role in the GMADA, and that their role in Punjab was purely political.

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Besides handling AAP affairs in Punjab as the state in-charge, Sisodia also fronts the Bhagwant Mann government’s education push (just as he did in the Delhi government).

Jain, co-in-charge of Punjab with Sisodia and a link between the AAP leadership and Punjab bureaucracy, is credited with having been the brain behind the state land pooling policy that was scrapped after protests by farmers. He has also been associated with the Mann government’s flagship women welfare scheme, Mawan Dhiyan Satkar Yojana.

Sisodia and Jain could not be reached despite multiple attempts by The Indian Express.

Apart from the political faces, including Adil Ahmad Khan, the AAP’s Delhi battalion includes advisers and professionals in Punjab’s administrative structure. Jasmine Shah and Bibhav Kumar, prominent aides of ex-Delhi CM and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal, head this list, with others spread across at least 10 sectors, from agriculture and education to power and finance, as advisers and research officers. Several others are in statutory bodies, government boards and committees.

The General Administration Department refused to share information about how many of these posts are salaried, or the pay given to them.

The AAP’s argument is that “expertise is not confined by geography”. While Finance Minister Harpal Cheema and Governance Reforms Minister Aman Arora were not available for comment, AAP spokesperson and Anandpur Sahib MP Malvinder Singh Kang said: “A government needs experts. All previous governments too had such experts. There should be no issue.”

The Capital connections

When Satyendar Jain was arrested a month ago over alleged irregularities in tendering for sewage treatment plants in Delhi — 27 months after the registration of an FIR — Jasmine Shah stepped in to coordinate with senior bureaucrats. A part of the Kejriwal government’s policy-making structure, Jasmine has been a key figure in Punjab since September 2025.

Government circles underline Jasmine’s role specifically in the Punjab Development Commission (PDC), set up on the lines of Delhi’s Dialogue and Development Commission, of which Jasmine was the vice-chairperson.

Bibhav Kumar, who was Kejriwal’s personal secretary when he was CM, is seen as an influential figure in matters relating to administration and media coordination. Questions were raised by Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia and AAP-turned-BJP leader Swati Maliwal about Kumar accompanying Mann during his trip to the Netherlands earlier this year.

PDC vice-chairperson Seema Bansal is a former Boston Consulting Group professional who worked on Delhi’s education reforms and joined the Punjab set-up in September 2023. She is now involved in multiple projects relating to the government. Another member of the PDC is Anurag Kundu, former chairman of Delhi’s Commission for Protection of Child Rights.

AAP Delhi spokesperson Reena Gupta has been chairperson of the Punjab Pollution Control Board since May 2025. A former World Bank professional, she was an advisor to Gopal Rai when he handled the Environment Ministry in the AAP Delhi government.

Kamal

Bansal, appointed chairperson of the Punjab Mukh Mantri Teerth Yatra Samiti in March 2025, earlier headed the Delhi government’s Tirth Yatra Vikas Samiti.

Kamal Bansal told The Indian Express, “All parties appoint in-charges from Delhi or other states. We are soldiers of the party. Wherever they appoint us, we perform.” He added that the Punjab Teerth Yatra scheme is so popular, “we have to do a draw of lots (to choose applications)”.

Deepak Chauhan, earlier a PA to former AAP leader Sandeep Pathak, has been Chairperson of the Punjab Large Industrial Development Board (PLIDB) since May 2025.

Shoikat Roy, formerly a consultant with Boston Consulting, who worked on Delhi’s education reforms along with Bansal, is a member of the PDC too. Gopal Mohan, a former member of Delhi’s policy establishment and long-time AAP functionary who was in-charge of Kejriwal’s New Delhi constituency, has been working with the Punjab government on issues.

The Delhi connection extends to ministers’ offices as well. Shaleen Mitra, who served as OSD to Jain when he was a minister in the Delhi government, was appointed OSD to Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh in June 2025. He has since been associated with initiatives such as the anti-drug Yudh Nasheyan De Virudh.

Ram Kumar Jha, a former personal secretary to Kejriwal in the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board, is the personal secretary to the Chairman of Board of Governors, Invest Punjab. He is associated with AAP events in Punjab.

Jasmine Shah has been staying in a guest house of the Punjab Infrastructure Development Board, while Bansal, Kundu and Deepak Chauhan have been allotted bungalows as chairperson of the Teerth Yatra Scheme, PDC Member, and Chairperson of the PLIDB, respectively. Satyendar Jain has been staying in a house allotted to Sunny Ahluwalia, and Sisodia in one allotted to Cabinet minister Ravjot Singh, who in turn stays at the Circuit House in Sector 39.

While Amarendra Jha, Ram Kumar Jha, Bibhav Kumar, Gopal Mohan and Shaleen Mitra stay in private accommodations in Mohali, Reena Gupta has been allotted an official bungalow in Patiala, the headquarters of the Punjab Pollution Control Board.

Deepak Chauhan promised to call back but didn’t. Shoikat Roy, Jasmine Shah, Shaleen Mitra and Ram Kumar Jha were not available for comment.

Questioning the “Delhi-ification” of Punjab, Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa of the Congress said: “The government has created a parallel administrative system at the cost of local officials and professionals.”

Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal questioned the financial burden of this “advisory network”, at a time when Punjab is grappling with severe fiscal stress. “The AAP has parked most of these people in Punjab after losing the Delhi elections. What are they doing here?” he asked.