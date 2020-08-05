From Babri Masjid to Ram Temple: A timeline of events in Ayodhya

A computerised view of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya A computerised view of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya in a curtailed ‘Bhoomi Pujan’ ceremony today. The event marks the beginning of construction of a grand Ram temple in the temple town.

The Supreme Court had in November last year paved the way for the construction of a Ram temple by a Trust at the disputed site of the Babri Masjid’s demolition in Ayodhya and directed the Centre to allot an alternative 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a new mosque at a “prominent” place in the holy town in Uttar Pradesh.

Here is a timeline of the Ram temple case:

# 1528: Babri Masjid built by Mir Baqi, commander of Mughal emperor Babur.

# 1885: Mahant Raghubir Das files plea in Faizabad district court seeking permission to build a canopy outside the Babri Masjid structure. Court rejects plea.

# 1949: Idols of Ram Lalla placed under a central dome outside the disputed structure.

# 1950: Gopal Simla Visharad files suit in Faizabad district court for rights to worship the idols of Ram Lalla.

# 1950: Paramahansa Ramachandra Das files suit for continuation of worship and keeping the idols.

# 1959: Nirmohi Akhara files suit seeking possession of the site.

# 1961: UP Sunni Central Waqf Board files suit for possession of the site.

# Feb 1, 1986: Local court orders the government to open the site for Hindu worshippers. Rajiv Gandhi was the Prime Minister when the decision was taken.

Ayodhya: Streets decorated with flowers on the eve of the groundbreaking ceremony of the Ram Mandir, at Hanumangarhi area in Ayodhya (PTI) Ayodhya: Streets decorated with flowers on the eve of the groundbreaking ceremony of the Ram Mandir, at Hanumangarhi area in Ayodhya (PTI)

# 1989: Bhagwan Shri Ramlalla Virjman at Sri Ram Janam Bhoomi Ayodhya, Asthan Sri Ram Janam Bhoomi Ayodhya file a title suit represented by “next friend” Deoki Nandan Agarwala, a former judge of the Allahabad High Court

# Aug 14, 1989: Allahabad HC ordered maintenance of status quo in respect of the disputed structure.

# Sept 25, 1990: BJP leader LK Advani launches Rath Yatra from Somnath in Gujarat

# Dec 6, 1992: Babri Masjid was demolished by karsevaks.

# Apr 3, 1993: ‘Acquisition of Certain Area at Ayodhya Act’ passed for acquisition of land by Centre in the disputed area. Various writ petitions, including one by Ismail Faruqui, filed in Allahabad HC challenging various aspects of the Act. The Supreme Court, exercising its jurisdiction under Article 139A, transferred the writ petitions, which were pending in the High Court.

# Oct 24, 1994: SC says in the historic Ismail Faruqui case that mosque was not integral to Islam.

# April, 2002: HC begins hearing on determining who owns the disputed site.

# March 13, 2003: SC says, in the Aslam alias Bhure case, no religious activity of any nature be allowed at the acquired land.

# Mar 14: SC says interim order passed should be operative till disposal of the civil suits in Allahabad HC to maintain communal harmony.

# Sep 30, 2010: The Allahabad High Court, in a 2:1 majority, rules three-way division of disputed area between Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla.

# May 9, 2011: SC stays HC verdict on Ayodhya land dispute.

Policemen walk past an image of god Ram in Ayodhya (AP) Policemen walk past an image of god Ram in Ayodhya (AP)

# Mar 21, 2017: CJI JS Khehar suggests out-of-court settlement among rival parties.

# Aug 7: SC constitutes a three-judge bench to hear pleas challenging the 1994 verdict of the Allahabad HC.

# Aug 8: UP Shia Central Waqf Board tells SC mosque could be built in a Muslim-dominated area at a reasonable distance from the disputed site.

# Sep 11: SC directs Chief Justice of the Allahabad HC to nominate two additional district judges within ten days as observers to deal with the upkeep of the disputed site.

# Nov 20: UP Shia Central Waqf Board tells SC temple can be built in Ayodhya and mosque in Lucknow.

# Dec 1: Thirty-two civil rights activists file plea challenging the 2010 verdict of the Allahabad HC.

# Feb 8, 2018: SC starts hearing the civil appeals.

# Mar 14: SC rejects all interim pleas seeking to intervene as parties in the case.

# Apr 6: Rajeev Dhavan files plea in SC to refer the issue of reconsideration of the observations in its 1994 judgment to a larger bench.

# Jul 20: SC reserves verdict.

# Sep 27: SC declines to refer the case to a five-judge Constitution bench. Case to be heard by a newly constituted three-judge bench on October 29.

Babri Masjid was demolished by karsevaks Babri Masjid was demolished by karsevaks

# Oct 29: SC fixes the case for the first week of January before an appropriate bench, which will decide the schedule of hearing.

# Dec 24: SC decides to take up petitions on case for hearing on January 4.

# Jan 4, 2019: SC says an appropriate bench constituted by it will pass an order on January 10 for fixing the date of hearing in the title case.

# Jan 8: SC sets up a five-judge Constitution Bench to hear the case headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and comprising Justices S A Bobde, N V Ramana, U U Lalit and D Y Chandrachud.

# Jan 10: Justice U U Lalit recuses himself prompting SC to reschedule the hearing for January 29 before a new bench.

# Jan 25: SC reconstitutes 5-member Constitution Bench to hear the case. The new bench comprises Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices S A Bobde, D Y Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S A Nazeer.

# Jan 29: Centre moves SC seeking permission to return the 67-acre acquired land around the disputed site to original owners.

# Feb 20: SC decides to hear the case on Feb 26.

# Feb 26: SC favours mediation, fixes March 5 for order on whether to refer matter to court-appointed mediator.

# Mar 6: SC reserves order on whether the land dispute can be settled through mediation.

Lighting of lamps at Ram ki Parri in Ayodhya Lighting of lamps at Ram ki Parri in Ayodhya

# Apr 9: Nirmohi Akhara opposes Centre’s plea to return acquired land around Ayodhya site to owners

# May 9: The three-member mediation committee submits interim report to the SC

# Jul 18: SC allows mediation process to continue, seeks outcome report by Aug 1

# Aug 1: Report of mediation submitted in sealed cover to SC

# Aug 6: SC commences day-to-day hearing on the land dispute

# Oct 16: SC concludes hearing; reserves order

# Nov 9: Supreme Court rules in favour of the Hindu side, paving the way for the construction of a Ram temple by a Trust at the disputed site and directs the Centre to allot an alternative 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a new mosque at a “prominent” place Ayodhya

# Dec 12: Supreme Court dismisses a batch of petitions seeking review of its Ayodhya land dispute case verdict after finding no merit

# Feb 5, 2020: The Union Cabinet approves the setting up of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra trust to monitor the construction of the Ram temple at the site. The announcement was made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha.

# Feb 24, 2020: Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board accepts the five acres allotted to it by the state government for building a mosque in Dhannipur village in Sohawal tehsil of Ayodhya

# Aug 5: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the proposed Ram temple at Ayodhya. Trust says temple will be ready in six months to a year

