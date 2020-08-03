From August 1, farmers can access land records online

The state government runs a dedicated portal, mahabhumi.gov.in, for permitting online access to these records. (Representational) The state government runs a dedicated portal, mahabhumi.gov.in, for permitting online access to these records. (Representational)

Farmers in state will no longer have to visit local talathi to obtain original copies of land record.

A year after it made digitally signed 7/12 extracts or ‘record of land rights’ available, the state government has now introduced a second reform by allowing farmers to access the document depicting land ownership of an individual or a group, more commonly referred to as village form 8A, to be similarly accessible from home.

Launching the reform on Saturday, state Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat said digitally signed 8A forms can be accessed online from August 1.

While both land records are sought for property transactions in village areas, farmers also require signed 8A forms to avail farm loans and other credit from financial institutions. As per records, there are over 4.75 crore ownership account holders in the state.

When contacted, state Settlement Commissioner S Chokalingam said, “Maharashtra has been leading in the digitisation of land records. We began way back in 2014. Last year, digitally signed 7/12 extracts were made available. Now we have introduced another measure.”

He added that 99 per cent of 7/12 extracts in the state are already available in digitised form. The state government runs a dedicated portal, mahabhumi.gov.in, for permitting online access to these records.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd