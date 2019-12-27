‘From assuring jobs to destroying constitution’: Priyanka takes a ‘chronology’ jab at Amit Shah

Priyanka Gandhi targetted Shah for his statement where he asked people to understand the “chronology” where CAA would be followed by NRC. (Source: Twitter/INCIndia) Priyanka Gandhi targetted Shah for his statement where he asked people to understand the “chronology” where CAA would be followed by NRC. (Source: Twitter/INCIndia)

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took a swipe at Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his ‘understand the chronology’ remark on the Citizenship (Amended) Act and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC). In a sharply-worded tweet, Priyanka asserted that the youth of India won’t budge and will stand firm on the ground.

“Chronology samajhiye aap. Pehle woh aapse 2 crore nokriya ka vaada karenge. Phir woh sarkaar banayenge. Phir woh aapki universities barbaad karenge. Phir woh desh ka sanvidhan barbaad karenge. Phir aap protest karenge. Phir woh aapko “fool” bolenge. Lekin Youngistan maidan mein datein rahenge. (Understand the Chronology. First, they will promise you 2 crore jobs, then they will form the government, then they will destroy the universities and the constitution. Then you will protest and then they will call you a “fool”. But Youngistan will stand firm on the ground),” Priyanka wrote on Twitter.

क्रोनोलोजी समझिए आप 👉पहले वो आपसे दो करोड़ नौकरियां का वादा करेंगे

👉फिर वो सरकार बनाएंगे

👉फिर वो आपकी यूनिवर्सिटीज बर्बाद करेंगे

👉फिर वो देश का संविधान बर्बाद करेंगे

👉फिर आप प्रोटेस्ट करेंगे

👉फिर वो आपको “फूल” बोलेंगे लेकिन यंगिस्तान मैदान में डटा रहेगा। — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) December 27, 2019

Shah has repeatedly spoken about CAA and NRC in the same breath and even asked people to understand the “chronology” where CAA would be followed by NRC. He has also repeatedly said that NRC would be implemented across the country.

On Tuesday, the Home Minister also drew a distinction between the National Population Register (NPR) and the NRC, saying both were governed by different laws and NPR data would never be used for the NRC exercise.

Protests erupted in several parts of the country against the amended Citizenship Act, which resulted in the death of nearly 25 people, property damage and clashes between the police and protesters. Follow CAA protests Live Updates

Priyanka, who has been vocal regarding the anti-CAA stir, was also present at the protests held by Congress’ brass at Rajghat on Monday.

On Twitter, she has time and again posted on the issue in the wake of nationwide protests and said: “The voice of a people cannot be silenced by force. Every time force is applied to dominate and rule, every time you beat and suppress, every time you push people to the wall, they will rise up stronger, their resolve will strengthen and their voice will grow louder…Our freedom movement was proof of this, our constitution is the guarantor of it and our people are the soul of it.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd