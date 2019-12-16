From AMU to Loyola College: Students across India protest against police crackdown in Jamia

Delhi Police personnel surround and beat students of Jamia Millia Islamia (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav) Delhi Police personnel surround and beat students of Jamia Millia Islamia (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav)

Students across the country are holding marches in solidarity with the students of Jamia Milia Islamia after violence broke out in the national capital following protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act Sunday. As many as 50 students, who were detained during protests at the Jamia Millia Islamia University against the contentious law, were released in the wee hours of Monday. Over 100 people, including students, policemen and firefighters were injured, after cops lobbed teargas shells inside the college campus, forced their way in, and allegedly dragged students out of the library and the mosque, and assaulted them.

Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), which has been witnessing protests against Citizenship (Amendment) Bill since past six days was the first to lend their support to students of Jamia Millia Islamia. Since Sunday midnight, protests have spread to several campuses including in Hyderabad, Mumbai, Lucknow, Madras and Varanasi.

Here is a list of all protests happening in educational institutions across the country who have lent their support to students of Jamia Milia Islamia:

21 arrested for violence at Aligarh Muslim University

Several students of Aligarh Muslim University were injured after police stormed inside their campus while they were holding a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act on Sunday evening. In the wake of the violent clashes, Internet services have been snapped in Aligarh. Twenty-one people have been arrested in connection with Sunday’s clash at Aligarh Muslim University, SSP Akash Kulhary said, PTI reported. He added that 25-30 per cent of the hostels have been vacated, while the rest are expected to be vacated by this evening.

Delhi University students boycott exams

Several Delhi University students boycotted exams to express their solidarity. They said they will gather at India Gate on Monday evening.

Jadavpur University student: How can teargas be used inside a closed compound?

Students held protests at Jadavpur University in Kolkata with demands that the government take action against police “hooliganism”. Ridhima Dua, a Jadavpur University student, was quoted as saying by PTI, “If I am molested on a street and go to the police to file a complaint I will be told about norms. Where are the norms now? How can teargas be used inside a closed compound? How can policemen just barge into the university without any permission from vice-chancellor? There has to be a probe in this,” she said.

BHU student: ‘Crackdown is a very small word to be used for what happened in Jamia’

There were demonstrations at the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) in Varanasi. “Crackdown is a very small word to be used for what happened in Jamia yesterday. This is clear hooliganism. Videos of policemen smashing bikes and beating students are all over social media. The government must fix accountability for this,” a PhD student at BHU told PTI.

3 IITs join chorus against crackdown on Jamia, AMU students

Students from three prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) joined the chorus against the police crackdown on the Jamia Millia Islamia and the Aligarh Muslim University students. The premier institutions — IIT Kanpur, IIT Madras and IIT Bombay — are not the regular ones to join protests and usually stay away from agitations.

Tamil Nadu: IIT Madras, SFI and Loyola College hold protests

Students across Tamil Nadu including at IIT Madras here held protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, as well as the police action against their counterparts in Jamia Milia University in Delhi. Activists of Students Federation of India (SFI) held protests in Chennai, Madurai and Coimbatore railway stations and were removed by the police.

At the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, students were seen carrying placards with pictures of Mahatma Gandhi and Babasaheb Ambedkar, condemning both the CAA as well as the police crackdown against students of Jamia Millia University on Sunday.

Further, a section of students of the city-based Loyola College staged a sit-in protest expressing solidarity with those from Jamia Milia.

JNU students joined their compatriots in Jamia

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students joined their compatriots in Jamia outside the police headquarters at Delhi’s ITO on Sunday night to protest the alleged police assault on students at the Jamia campus earlier in the day.

Maulana Azad National Urdu University decide to boycott exams

In Hyderabad, the Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) Students’ Union decided to boycott the examinations. “Due to protests by MANUU students against Delhi Police regarding the attack on JMI as well as AMU students, the students of MANUU are boycotting the exam,” the letter read.

Lucknow: Stone-pelting reported in Nadwa college, police on standby

In Lucknow, incidents of stone-pelting were reported from Nadwa college. A heavy police force has been deployed outside the campus.

On incidents of stone-pelting in Lucknow’s Nadwatul Ulama college, DGP OP Singh told PTI, “Some students of Nadwatul Ulama here tried to protest and hurled stones from inside. They were prevented and no one is allowed to come outside the campus.” He added that no one was injured in the protest. “Senior officers including District Magistrate and Senior Superintendent of Police are on the spot,” he said.

Bengaluru: Protests underway at Indian Institute of Science

In Bengaluru, the All India Democratic Students Organisation (AIDSO) will stage a protest in Town Hall at 4 pm. Meanwhile, protests are underway at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc.).

Mumbai: TISS students boycott classes, field work

To protest against Sunday’s violence, students from Tata Institute of Social Sciences today decided to hold a march from TISS main gate to Ambedkar Garden in Chembur. The students have also decided to boycott classes and field work.

IIT Bombay students will stage another protest on December 19

“Last night, we held protests despite the refusal of permission from the authorities. We were then approached by the associate dean of student affairs, George Mathew, asking why we are protesting so late. We argued that if the students are getting brutally attacked in campuses, we cannot stay silent,” an IIT Bombay student said. The IIT students will stage a protest on December 19 at Girgaum Chowpatty.

Protests break out in Kerala against police action on Jamia students

The DYFI, youth wing of the CPM, and KSU, the student wing of the Congress, conducted marches to the Raj Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram late Sunday night around 11:30 pm to protest against the police atrocities on Jamia students in Delhi. As they broke barricades and attempted to enter the Raj Bhavan premises, police used water cannons to disperse the crowd. Several students were injured in the incident. Trains, including the Malabar Express, were stopped at various places like Ernakulam, Palakkad, Kannur and Kozhikode. The protests were led mainly by youth organizations and youth fronts of political parties.

