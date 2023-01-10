From 46 years ago to July 2021, report after report rang alarm bells in Joshimath

THE WRITING was on the wall — as early as almost half a century ago, when an 18-member committee warned that the town of Joshimath is “geologically unstable”, and suggested several restrictions and remedial measures.

The committee, under the chairmanship of then Commissioner, Garhwal Mandal, Mahesh Chandra Mishra, was set up to probe the cause of landslides and sinking of Joshimath town. In its report dated May 7, 1976, it suggested restrictions on heavy construction work, agriculture on slopes, felling of trees; construction of pucca drainage to stop seepage of rainwater, proper sewage system, and cement blocks on river banks to prevent erosion.

Amid the current crisis, the Congress and BJP are now blaming each other for failing to implement the recommendations of the report.

A temple collapses after the gradual 'sinking' of Joshimath in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand. (PTI)

The report, reviewed by The Indian Express, observed that the area is geologically unstable, resulting in landslides, road breaches, and localised land subsidence. With the increase in construction activity and population, there has been significant biotic disturbance, it said.

On recurring landslides, the report said: “Probable causes can be hillwash, the natural angle of repose, location of cultivable area and habitation on old landslide debris intermixed with glacial material, weathering and undercutting by streams. It may also be due to the formation of big fissure plane and movement along this plane.”

“Similarly, the location of the cultivated area on slopes will give rise to landslides. Weathering will also have adverse effects because of the wear and tear of bare rocks, undercutting by river currents of Alaknanda and Dhauliganga are also playing their part in bringing landslides… Hill washing and percolation of water take place due to rains and the melting of snow. The penetrating water in the rocks dislodges then because of the washing-off of materials,” it said.

People affected by the gradual 'sinking' of the houses wait with their belongings for evacuation at Joshimath. (PTI)

The report noted that heavy construction projects were undertaken in the area after 1962, without adequate systematic provisions for regulated drainage, leading to the percolation of water which ultimately causes landslides.

“The torrential velocity of water flowing down the slope makes the slopes bare. The percolating surface water saturates soft soil, washing it away and thus creating cavities in between the boulders. Boulders are without support now and get detached from the parent mass, resulting in slides. Repetition of this process steepens the slope further,” said the report.

Drawing attention to the indiscriminate felling of trees, it said: “Trees are important as they act as mechanical barriers to rain, increase the water conservation capacity and hold the loose debris mass. An increase in grazing and browsing incidents is akin to felling. Natural forest cover in the Joshimath area has been mercilessly destroyed by a number of agencies. The rocky slope is bare and treeless. The absence of trees results in soil erosion and landslides. There is nothing to hold the detaching boulders. Landslides and slips are the natural outcomes”.

A man shows the cracks that appeared at his house in Joshimath. (PTI)

The report pointed out that Joshimath is situated on a deposit of sand and stone, and is not suitable for a township. Vibrations, caused by blasting and heavy traffic, will also lead to disequilibrium in natural factors, it said.

“The lack of proper drainage facilities also accounts for landslides. The soak pits which exist are responsible for creating cavities between soil and boulders. It will lead to water seepage and soil erosion,” it said.

Suggesting remedial measures, the report said heavy construction work should only be allowed after examining the load-bearing capacity of the soil. For road repair and other construction work, it would be advisable not to remove boulders by digging or blasting the hillside. In the landslide-prone areas, stones and boulders should not be removed from the bottom of the hill, as it will cause loss of support, it said.

“Cutting of trees for supplying the township with timber, firewood, and charcoal may be strictly regulated and no tree should be felled in the landslide area. Agriculture on slopes must be avoided. Instead, a massive campaign to plant trees and grass should be undertaken to conserve soil and water resources,” it said.

A building tilts following landslides at Joshimath in Chamoli district, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. (PTI Photo)

“Joshimath area is on permanent tectonic zones, which might be active in present times. Water seepage in the area is profuse. Therefore, to prevent any more landslides in the future, it is a must to stop the seepage of open rainwater below. Hence, the construction of a pucca drain system is a vital necessity. Construction of proper drainage, as has been done at Nainital where a portion of Mall (Road) was sinking, must be undertaken immediately. These drains should be pucca and should not be allowed to fall in the landslide area. Hanging boulders should be provided with support. Similar support should be provided to boulders lying at the foothills,” said the report.

Last week, days after several houses reported huge cracks, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami suggested similar measures. “Along with the immediate action plan, the process of long-term plans should be shortened and work on the treatment of danger zones, sewers, and drainage should be completed at the earliest,” he said on Friday.

According to data provided by the Chamoli district administration, there are around 3,900 houses and 400 commercial buildings in the Joshimath area, spread across 2.5 square kilometres. About 195 houses were built as part of the PM Awas Yojna.

A building tilts following landslides in the Joshimath of Chamoli district of Uttarakhand. (PTI Photo)

By Monday evening, cracks were reported in 678 of these houses and structures. With 27 more families being relocated on Monday, a total of 81 families have been shifted to temporary shelters so far.

Speaking to The Indian Express, municipality officials said only 1,790 houses submit property tax as the rest have been constructed without permission. “Most of the houses in the area are constructed without any permission. Only those who need loans from banks get the maps passed from the local development authority,” said an official.

A District Level Development Authority official said since 2018, about 60 new houses have been built in the area, according to official records. “The actual number, however, is much higher,” he said.