From 2018, heat wave alert to be issued 20 days earlier: IMD

The rising number and severity of heat wave-related incidents in the country has prompted the India Meteorology Department to mull over issuing heat wave alerts, nearly 20 days in advance.

Though the agency has been issuing heat wave warnings for the last two years, the lead time is just two to three days prior to the event. Along with causing harm to human life and livestock, heat wave also severely cripples telecommunication and power sectors, IMD officials said on Wednesday. But the new set-up, which will be operational from the summer of 2018, will benefit planners, policy developers and public at large, they added.

Meanwhile, with the month of March recording extremely hot days in most parts of the country, IMD has warned of further rise in day temperatures across the country, except some parts in West Bengal and Sikkim.

In the latest seasonal outlook, IMD has warned of ‘above normal temperatures’, accompanied by heat wave conditions, to lash Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh – all known as core heat wave zone.

