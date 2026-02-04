From 126 in 2018, number of LWE-hit districts now 8 : Govt

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
With just a month before the March 2026 deadline to wipe out Naxalism, the Ministry of Home Affairs informed Parliament on Tuesday that the number of LWE-affected districts have shrunk from 126 in 2018 to only eight as of December 2025, with three remaining the most affected.
In a related development, the MHA in a communication a few days ago is learnt to have directed the DGPs and Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in these states to shift from crisis management to welfare and to appoint “development-oriented officers” as a part of a public outreach programme.
On Tuesday, MoS (Home) Nityanand Rai told Lok Sabha in a written reply that LWE violence has come down from a peak of 1,936 in 2010 to 234 last year, an 88% drop. “Civilian and security force deaths fell similarly, from 1,005 in 2010 to 100 in 2025. Security forces neutralised 364 Naxals, arrested 1,022, and secured surrenders from 2,337 in 2025 alone,” he said.
Bombay High Court denied Abu Salem's request for emergency parole to attend his brother's funeral, stating that he cannot bargain on payment of escort charges. Salem's lawyer argued that he could not pay the estimated charges of 17.76 lakh, and the court asked for further instructions. Salem was earlier allowed to attend his mother's funeral without paying.