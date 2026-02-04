From 126 in 2018, number of LWE-hit districts now 8 : Govt

“Civilian and security force deaths fell similarly, from 1,005 in 2010 to 100 in 2025. Security forces neutralised 364 Naxals, arrested 1,022, and secured surrenders from 2,337 in 2025 alone,” he said.

With just a month before the March 2026 deadline to wipe out Naxalism, the Ministry of Home Affairs informed Parliament on Tuesday that the number of LWE-affected districts have shrunk from 126 in 2018 to only eight as of December 2025, with three remaining the most affected.

In a related development, the MHA in a communication a few days ago is learnt to have directed the DGPs and Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in these states to shift from crisis management to welfare and to appoint “development-oriented officers” as a part of a public outreach programme.

On Tuesday, MoS (Home) Nityanand Rai told Lok Sabha in a written reply that LWE violence has come down from a peak of 1,936 in 2010 to 234 last year, an 88% drop. “Civilian and security force deaths fell similarly, from 1,005 in 2010 to 100 in 2025. Security forces neutralised 364 Naxals, arrested 1,022, and secured surrenders from 2,337 in 2025 alone,” he said.