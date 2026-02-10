Fresh violence erupts in Manipur’s Ukhrul district, internet suspended for 5 days

The Manipur Government has suspended the internet in Ukhrul district for five days after fresh violence broke out in the Litan area on Tuesday. Heavy security measures were in place in the district after 25 houses were torched on Sunday.

The police confirmed fresh arson attacks and firing incidents in Litan and adjoining villages amid ongoing tensions between two neighbouring villages. The flare-up is a fallout of Sunday’s violence. While the exact figure of houses damaged during the fresh violence is yet to be ascertained, purported videos of the violence have flooded social media platforms.

Since Monday morning, villagers in and around Litan had started abandoning their homes, fearing further escalation.