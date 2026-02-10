Fresh violence erupts in Manipur’s Ukhrul district, internet suspended for 5 days

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Manipur Government has suspended the internet in Ukhrul district for five days after fresh violence broke out in the Litan area on Tuesday. Heavy security measures were in place in the district after 25 houses were torched on Sunday.
The police confirmed fresh arson attacks and firing incidents in Litan and adjoining villages amid ongoing tensions between two neighbouring villages. The flare-up is a fallout of Sunday’s violence. While the exact figure of houses damaged during the fresh violence is yet to be ascertained, purported videos of the violence have flooded social media platforms.
Since Monday morning, villagers in and around Litan had started abandoning their homes, fearing further escalation.
An order issued by the state home department said the internet ban came into immediate effect from 11.30 am as a “preventive” and “precautionary” measure.
“Whereas, in view of the volatile law and order situation in Ukhrul District, there is apprehension that some anti-social elements might use social media extensively for transmission of images, posts and video messages inciting the passions of the public, which might have serious repercussions on the law-and-order situation in the State of Manipur. And there is an imminent danger of loss of life and /or damage to public/private property, and wide spread disturbances to public tranquillity and communal harmony, as a result of inflammatory material and false rumours, which might be transmitted/circulated to the public through social media/ messaging services on mobile services, SMS services and dongle services,” the order read.
The police said the Sunday violence was triggered by a drunken brawl on the evening of February 7 at Litan Sareikhong. During the altercation, a Tangkhul Naga man identified as Sterling was allegedly assaulted and sustained serious injuries. Litan is a small commercial town located about 35 km from Imphal, along the Imphal-Ukhrul road, inhabited by both Tangkhul Naga and Kuki communities.
To prevent further escalation, the district magistrate on Sunday night imposed an indefinite curfew and heavy security measures, deploying state and central forces.
The curfew order cited “an apprehension of a breach of peace and public tranquillity at Litan Village between the Tangkhul and Kuki communities, posing risks to human lives and property”.
Talks were held between leaders of the two sides on Monday, chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Losii Dikho.
