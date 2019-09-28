Fresh twist: Not Friday, govt say they recovered a drone last month

Muhawa village in Amritsar, situated close to Indo-Pak border near the Attari Integrated Check Post, seems to be an easy target for drones from Pakistan looking to drop payload, if the claims of Punjab police are anything to go by.

On Friday, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Counter Intelligence), Amritsar, Balbir Singh claimed that a team led by him “recovered around 12 noon to 1 pm” a Pakistani drone that had crashlanded after dropping weapons in Muhawa village. Going by his claim, this was second drone to be recovered along the border area in last three days.

Hours after DSP made the claim, a Punjab police spokesperson clarified that they have so far recovered only two drones – one in a burnt condition three days ago from village Rajoke in Tarn Taran district and the other that had crashlanded at Muhawa last month.

A press release by the Information and Public Relations department of Punjab Friday night quoted a police spokesperson that “the Punjab Police has launched elaborate investigations to account for the weapons consignments apparently smuggled into India from across the border by the two drones recovered near the Indo-Pak border over the last around one month.”

“Police teams are also on the job to ascertain the links of the terror groups involved in sending these drones from Pakistan, said the police spokesperson, clarifying that so far only two such drones had been recovered – one last month and the second in a burnt condition three days ago in Tarn Taran district,” the press release read, adding that

“The clarification comes in the wake of certain media reports referring to the recovery of another drone (Friday).”

The Indian Express was working on the story since Thursday after sources told that before the recovery of the drone which dropped payload of weapons, Punjab had written to Centre about “recovery” of another drone in an “undercover operation”.

Sources said that following the “recovery”, Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh wrote to Centre on August 14, describing that the drone had crashed in Muhawa village, which was near Hoshiarnagar, a village located in Amritsar district at a distance of 5 kilometers from international boundary with Pakistan. In an “undercover operation”, the drone was recovered at 1:40 am on August 13, as per the letter by Punjab government to Centre, sources said.

“The Chinese made drone/hexacopter appears to have been launched from across the border from Pakistan,” the letter said adding that the drone carried a payload of 10 kg (9.934 kg) in two packets and one AK 47 rifle, one MP9 machine pistol, one .30 bore pistol and Rs 2.86 lakh in fake currency was recovered.

A top officer of Punjab Police when contacted Thursday nighthad feigned ignorance about any recovery of any drone in August and about any communication by Punjab with Centre saying, “It is not in my knowledge”.

The Punjab Police spokesperson Friday said that investigations “so far suggested” that several Pak-based terrorist groups were engaged in smuggling weapons into India “since August, post the abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir, and both the recovered drones were apparently sent by different terror groups, linked with the ISI, and the state-sponsored Jihadi and pro-Khalistani terrorist outfits working under its command”.

“These recoveries exposed that these outfits had managed to acquire the capacity to deliver various types of terrorist and communication hardware over drones,” said the police spokesperson.

The spokesperson claimed the police had stepped up its vigil at the border after the recovery of a crashed ‘Hexacopter Drone’ on August 13 from Muhawa village. The recovery followed an anonymous call received by Amritsar (Rural) police that a fan type object had been seen in the paddy/fodder fields of a farmer in the village.

“On examination, it was found that the model of the recovered drone was ‘U10 KV100-U’, and it had been designed and manufactured by T Motors, a Chinese company. Four brick-sized batteries (model Tattu – made in China) were also found installed in the Hexacopter. The Airframe of the drone was found to be a make TAROT 680 PRO. Enquiry revealed that this kind of Hexacopter (6 electric motors) has a payload capacity of 21 kgs and it could have been assembled from parts, which are available commercially-off-the-shelf”.

Further physical examination of the recovered drone revealed that the Hexacopter, weighing about 20-25 kgs, had suffered minor damage to one of its ports and motor propellers, most probably from the impact of the crashlanding. Parts of white nylon rope were also recovered from the drone.

“Details of the drone were promptly shared with the central government for facilitating detailed technical investigations by concerned central agencies. The state government expressed concern over the movement of large sized drones from across the Indo-Pak border to the Union Home Ministry.

It was pointed out that acquisition of such capacity and skills by Jihadi and pro-Khalistani terrorist outfits in deployment of drones had serious implications for national security, especially for security of vital installations, security of public meetings/events and highly threatened protectees. It was also impressed that it was imperative to develop suitable measures for detection of such drones and to identify and deploy appropriate counter-measures against the use of such drones,” reads a note issued by the Punjab Police.

It says, “The heightened vigil launched after the recovery of this drone led the police to the busting of a terror module consisting of Akashdeep Singh, and his associates, including Baba Balwant Singh, Harbhahan Singh, and Balbir Singh Binda. Subsequently, Shubhdeep Singh was also arrested for his involvement in the handling of a large consignment of weapons, including hand-grenades, satellite phones, wireless sets and other communication devices, which were recovered from the arrested persons.”

“Interrogation of the arrested men led to the recovery of the second, half burnt drone, three days ago. An accused revealed that two 9 mm pistols had been smuggled in by the half burnt drone around the beginning of September. The drone had apparently crashed in the Indian territory before it could fly back to Pakistan after dropping arms near the Indo-Pak border,” it reads.

The foreign handlers, Gurmeet Bagga of Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF), and his terrorist associates based in Pakistan, including KZF chief Ranjeet Singh Neeta, had informed the terror module about the crashing of this drone inside Indian territory.

They had also shared the coordinates of the site and further directed the accused to destroy the drone by burning. Accordingly, the accused burnt the drone and also disposed of the steel frame of the drone in a drain, said the spokesperson.