Fresh snow, rainfall in Himachal Pradesh

Parts of Himachal Pradesh, including Shimla and Manali, received fresh snow and rainfall on Saturday. Weather officials said further precipitation is expected over the next four days owing to a western disturbance.

To the delight of tourists, the state capital received 6.4 centimetres of snow which started before noon and continued for several hours. However, normal life was disrupted in several areas of the state and a total of 53 PWD roads were blocked, resulting in a loss of Rs 62.5 crore to the state, according to government officials.

The maximum temperature in Shimla dipped to five-degree celsius, more than six degrees below normal. Popular hill stations such as Kufri, Narkanda, Dalhousie and Manali also received snowfall while the Rohtang Pass reportedly received around half to one foot of snow. It also snowed in Lahaul and Spiti, Kinnaur, and higher reaches of Kangra, Mandi, Kullu, Chamba and Sirmaur districts. The lowers hills were lashed by rain and thundershowers.

According to the PWD, 38 roads have been blocked in the Dalhousie circle, while seven roads have been blocked in the Shimla zone, mostly in the Rampur circle. Four national highways, including three in Shahpur and one in Shimla, were also blocked, said officials. The department deployed 43 JCBs and two dozers to clear the roads, and 37 of the 53 roads are expected to be cleared by Saturday night. However, 11 blocked roads are likely to open only after Sunday, said PWD officials.

According to the meteorological centre, Shimla, rain and snow are expected to continue till January 8, with peak precipitation on Monday, when it is likely to rain or snow at most places in the middle and high hills, and many places in the low hills.

