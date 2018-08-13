Fresh phase of Jat quota stir from August 16: AIJASS leader

THE ALL India Jat Aarakshan Sanghrash Samiti (AIJASS) led by Yashpal Malik Sunday announced another phase of protests from August 16 to press for their demands of reservation for Jats in government jobs and the withdrawal of cases lodged during the February 2016 violence that erupted following the quota stir.

Initially, the stir will be launched in nine districts of Haryana that have considerable presence of Jats. These are Rohtak, Jhajjar, Bhiwani, Hisar, Kaithal, Jind, Panipat and Sonipat.

The AIJASS also said dharnas will be staged wherever Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Finance Minister Captain Abhimanyu go to address public meetings in rural areas from August 16.

