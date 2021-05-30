Fresh off Narada bail, minister Firhad Hakim gets down to business

AFTER BEING released on interim bail in the Narada sting tapes case, Transport Minister Firhad Hakim, also chairman of Kolkata Municipal Corporation’s Board of Administrators, got back to work on Saturday.

Hakim chaired a meeting of the Board at the KMC office on Covid management in the state capital. Also, as part of the “Talk to KMC” initiative, he spoke with residents of Kolkata over phone.

After interacting with citizens, the senior Trinamool Congress leader said, “We already have a mobile Covid testing system in place and anyone can avail it by requisitioning the mobile van to his/her doorstep. People won’t have to visit laboratories for tests.”

The minister, who got out on bail late Friday night, said, “I was eager to return to work at the earliest. Kolkata is in the grip of Covid fear and I am the one to be at their service at this time. It was very tough to be under house arrest all these days.”