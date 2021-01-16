UP: Fresh FIR against ex-BJP functionary after another boy comes forward to report sexual abuse

The police said efforts are on to record statements of six-seven other children who were identified on the basis of the recovered videos.

The police here have registered a fresh FIR against ex-BJP functionary Ram Bihari Rathore after a minor boy filed a complaint alleging that the man was sexually assaulting him since 2014, an officer said on Saturday.

This is the third case against Rathore, who was arrested on Wednesday on charges of sexually assaulting two children, Superintendent of Police (SP) Yeshveer Singh said.

A minor boy lodged a complaint alleging that he was being sexually assaulted by Rathore since 2014. On the basis of the complaint, another FIR was lodged against Rathore on Friday evening, he said.

Some other boys have also come forward alleging that they were sexually assaulted by the accused. Efforts are being made to seek Rathore’s police remand for the recovery of more videos, he added.

Earlier, the police had found 15 to 20 videos on Rathore’s laptop, DVD and hard disc in which he is seen sexually exploiting children. Nine more victims — seven minors and two women — were identified on the basis of these videos.

The SP said the stringent National Security Act (NSA) could also be invoked against Rathore, the former vice-president of the BJP’s Konch unit.

Directives in this regard have already been received from the state government, he said.

Under the NSA, a person can be detained without a charge for up to 12 months if authorities are satisfied that he or she is a threat to national security or law and order.

Imran Khan, Station House Officer (SHO) of Konch police station, said during interrogation, Rathore admitted to having sexually exploited two women, who have been contacted.

Though the women have spoken to the police about what happened, they have refused to record a statement citing their married life. The police are in touch with them, he said.

The police said efforts are on to record statements of six-seven other children who were identified on the basis of the recovered videos.

On Thursday, Khan had said Rathore would lure young children by giving them money and made their obscene videos which he used to blackmail them.

Meanwhile, district BJP president Ramendra Singh said the party is trying to ascertain how Rathore was appointed as the Konch unit vice president.

Rathore was expelled from the primary membership of the party soon after his arrest, Ramendra Singh said.

Now the senior leadership is trying to ascertain why or on whose recommendation he was appointed as the vice president of the Konch unit, he said.