Fresh FIR against Azam Khan, wife & son for ‘usurping’ land

Another FIR was lodged against Rampur MP Azam Khan on Monday for allegedly usurping around 86 bighas of land classified as Enemy Property.

In the FIR lodged at Azim Nagar police station, Khan’s wife Tanzeen Fatima and MLA son Abdullah Azam Khan have also been named along with six others, including chairman of UP Shia Central Waqf Board Wasim Rizvi.

SHO Amreesh Kumar said the case has been lodged for getting around 86 bighas of Enemy Property land transferred to the Shia Waqf board and then to the Jauhar Trust, of which Azam is the president.