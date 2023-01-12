scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 11, 2023

Fresh evidence with intel agencies suggests terrorist Rinda may be alive

As per media reports, Rinda, a wanted terrorist carrying a reward of Rs 10 lakh announced by the NIA, died at a hospital in Pakistan’s Lahore in November.

Sidhu Moosewala, Sidhu Moosewala murder case, Sidhu Moosewala death case, Harvinder Singh Sandhu alias Rinda, Indian Express, India news, current affairsEarlier there were reports that Harvinder Singh Sandhu alias Rinda died at a hospital in Lahore. (Express Photo)

Two months after a news report came about the death of gangster-turned-terrorist Harvinder Singh Sandhu alias Rinda due to drug overdose in Pakistan, the intelligence agencies have found some fresh “substantial evidences” to show that he may be “alive”. The issue was discussed by the Ministry of Home Affairs recently during a meeting with officials of intelligence agencies and National Investigation Agency (NIA).

A few days ago, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla held a meeting with officials of intelligence agencies and the NIA to discuss resurgence of terror activities in Punjab. “In the meeting, intelligence agencies discussed fresh inputs related to Rinda. Officials discussed ways and means to prevent use of mobile phones in jails. Some suggestions of conducting surprise checking of jail officials and video conferencing with hardcore criminals were also discussed in the meeting,” source said.

Apart from improving the security arrangements in jails, sources said, shifting dreaded gangsters lodged Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan jails to southern states to put a stop on their activities was also discussed. “The MHA officials asked the investigating agencies to make a proposal of dreaded gangsters [staying in foreign countries] who can be declared designated terrorists and expedite their extradition process,” source said. NIA officials said that they were in touch with the agencies concerned to prepare the grounds for the extradition of Goldy Brar, the alleged mastermind behind the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, sources said.

Officials said the NIA also informed in the meeting that they are working in coordination with other central probe agencies and state police to undertake a whole ecosystem approach to dismantle the terrorist networks that aim to harm India. “In the meeting, it was also informed that the Border Security Force (BSF) had shot down 22 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in several regions of Punjab along the Pakistan border, of which 11 were quad-copter drones. The BSF recovered 317 kilos of heroin last year. They discussed the security measures taken by the BSF, especially using technical surveillance to detect drones,” source said.

Priyavrat, alias Fauzi, the alleged main shooter in Moosewala’s murder, had received a consignment of weapons, allegedly sent from Pakistan via drone, Delhi Police had found during its investigation into the singer’s murder. The consignment, allegedly meant for a contingency plan in case they failed to shoot Moosewala, included eight grenades, an under-barrel grenade launcher, nine electric detonators and an AK-47, according to the police.

First published on: 12-01-2023 at 02:54 IST
