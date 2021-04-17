scorecardresearch
Saturday, April 17, 2021
EC puts off poll at Bengal’s Jangipur seat following death of RSP candidate

Following the deadth of RSP candidate Pradip Kumar Nandi who tested positive for Covid 19 , Election Commission as per the provision of Representation of People Act adjourned the assembly election to the Jangipura seat .

By: PTI | Jangipur |
Updated: April 17, 2021 4:39:18 pm
west bengal assembly elections 2021, west bengal elections, elections, west bengal news, indian express columns, indian expressA voter showing ink mark after casting vote .

The Election Commission on Saturday put off assembly election to the Jangipur seat in West Bengal following the death of a Revolutionary Socialist Party candidate.

As per provisions of the Representation of the People Act, in case a candidate of a recognised party dies, the poll is put off to allow the party decide on a new candidate.

The new candidate gets to file his or her nomination and goes through the entire process of scrutiny of documents and the opportunity to withdraw nomination.

A commission spokesperson said, “Poll at 58 Jangipur AC in Murshidabad scheduled on April 26 stands adjourned due to death of RSP candidate.”

The Election Commission would announce a fresh poll schedule for the seat in the coming days, officials said.

Revolutionary Socialist Party candidate Pradip Kumar Nandi, who tested positive for COVID-19 four days ago, died at a hospital in Berhampore on Friday.

Nandi, 73, was the party’s nominee from the Jangipur assembly constituency in Murshidabad district in the ongoing
West Bengal assembly elections.

