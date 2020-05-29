Fresh curbs by Haryana in 4 districts near Delhi

Staff of railway cleaning at Chandigarh Railway Station. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh) Staff of railway cleaning at Chandigarh Railway Station. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh)

In the wake of increasing Covid-19 cases in districts bordering Delhi — Gurgaon, Faridabad, Sonepat and Jhajjar — the Haryana government has decided to completely seal even village roads and inner roads connecting these districts with the national capital. Haryana has already sealed the main roads connecting the four districts with Delhi. Anyone coming from Delhi is not allowed to enter without an e-pass approved by the state home department.

“The decision to seal inner and village roads connecting these districts with Delhi has to be taken because a lot of traffic movement has been noticed on these roads. Thus, the orders to immediately seal all such roads was taken and directions have been issued to the Additional Chief Secretary (Home). The orders issued by Delhi High Court regarding movement between these districts and Delhi shall be duly followed and relaxations are being given for essential services movement,” said Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij.

The state witnessed its biggest single-day spike with 123 fresh cases in the last 24 hours. Out of these, 92 cases were only in three districts — Gurgaon (68), Faridabad (18) and Sonepat (6). In the last one week, Haryana saw 98 fresh cases in Faridabad, 111 in Gurgaon, six in Jhajjar and 27 in Sonepat, all with a Delhi connection. Over 70% of the total cases in Haryana are in these four districts.

Gurgaon and Faridabad have been witnessing a spike in cases for three consecutive days. Taking this into account, Gurgaon District Magistrate Amit Khatri declared 60 containment zones Thursday. Majority of these, that include numerous residential areas, have been declared containment zones till June 23.

The Gurgaon civil surgeon has been directed to conduct door-to-door screening/thermal scanning of each person in households falling in containment zones. Health teams conducting screening/ scanning have been asked to sanitise gates/ door knobs of households.

“Movement of inhabitants of containment zones shall be restricted, other than for essential services and emergency… The entire containment zone shall be sealed by deployment of adequate police force… Further, all SDMs in coordination with ACP/ SHOs concerned shall identify boundaries of containment area immediately, along with entry and exit points, and shall also ensure all necessary essential services/emergency movements/ authorised pass movement may be facilitated,” said the DM’s order.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd