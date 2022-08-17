9,062 fresh Covid-19 cases in India

August 17, 2022 2:25:44 pm
India on Wednesday recorded 9,062 fresh Covid-19 infections that took its tally to 4,42,86,256, while the number of active cases came down to 1,05,058, according to Union health ministry data.
The death toll climbed to 5,27,134 with 36 new fatalities, including six reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.
The active cases comprise 0.24 per cent of the total infections. The national Covid-19 recovery rate stands at 98.57 per cent, the ministry said.
A decline of 6,194 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.49 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 4.38 per cent, the ministry said.
Subscriber Only Stories
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,36,54,064, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent, it said.
So far, 208.57 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in the country under the nationwide vaccination drive, it added.
India’s Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the 1-crore mark on December 19.
India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore cases on May 4, 3 crore on June 23 last year and 4 crore on January 25 this year.
The 30 new fatalities include six from Punjab; five from Karnataka; three each from Delhi and Rajasthan; two each from Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra and Uttarakhand; and one each from Chandigarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Ladakh, Odisha, Sikkim and West Bengal.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap have a hilarious reply on not being invited to Koffee with Karan: 'We'll have our own show, Cutting with Kashyap'
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's biggest flop since Mela; five-day total lower than Thugs of Hindostan's opening day
Anurag Kashyap predicts Oscar nomination for RRR, hopes Kashmir Files isn't picked as India's official selection instead
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
CCPA fines Flipkart for allowing sale of substandard domestic pressure cookers on its platform
Jahnvi Kapoor, not Ananya Panday was the first choice opposite Vijay Deverakonda: Liger director Puri Jagannadh
Bipasha Basu is loving her baby bump, Karan Singh Grover says ‘my baby in your belly’
Veteran artist Manu Parekh on the artwork that can help children discover Rabindranath Tagore anew
Supreme Court seeks response of Centre, EC on plea seeking voting rights for NRIs
Artemis I mission: NASA begins rolling out SLS and Orion to launch pad
New Bihar law minister Kartikeya Singh faces arrest in kidnapping case, BJP questions his induction
When Shah Rukh Khan’s patriotism was questioned: ‘If I’ve taken the name of Pak or any other country, what is the harm in it?’
Nitin Gadkari, Shivraj Singh Chouhan dropped from BJP’s parliamentary board
Germany may consider Games bid after multi-sport Munich event
Chennai: Gang decamps with cash from finance firm, second incident in a week
‘Food edition’: Anshula Kapoor answers the ‘most asked question every time I do an AMA’