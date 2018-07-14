Fresh batch of pilgrims leave for Amarnath yatra

Pilgrims make their way to Sheshnag on the Amarnath Yatra. (Photo: Praveen Khanna) Pilgrims make their way to Sheshnag on the Amarnath Yatra. (Photo: Praveen Khanna)

A fresh batch of over 3,000 pilgrims today left Jammu for the holy cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir Himalayas. The 60-day yatra commenced from the twin routes of Baltal in Ganderbal and Pahalgam in Anantnag districts on June 28 and till yesterday over 1.65 lakh pilgrims from across the country visited the cave shrine.

“The fresh batch of 3,048 pilgrims, including 623 women and 144 sadhus, left Jammu in 112 vehicles for the twin base camps in the Valley under tight security in the wee hours,” a police official said.

He said while 1,973 pilgrims, including 310 women and 144 sadhus, were heading for the Nunwan base camp along the 36-km Pahalgam track, 1,075 yatries have opted the shortest 12-km Baltal route. They will be reaching the base camp later in the day.

The yatra is scheduled to conclude on August 26 coinciding with ‘Raksha Bandhan’ festival.

