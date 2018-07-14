Fresh batch of pilgrims leave for Amarnath yatra

The yatra is scheduled to conclude on August 26 coinciding with ‘Raksha Bandhan’ festival. (Express Photo) The yatra is scheduled to conclude on August 26 coinciding with ‘Raksha Bandhan’ festival. (Express Photo)

A fresh batch of over 3,000 pilgrims Saturday left Jammu for the holy cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir Himalayas. The 60-day yatra commenced from the twin routes of Baltal in Ganderbal and Pahalgam in Anantnag districts on June 28 and till yesterday over 1.65 pilgrims from across the country visited the cave shrine.

“The fresh batch of 3,048 pilgrims, including 623 women and 144 sadhus, left Jammu in 112 vehicles for the twin base camps in the Valley under tight security in the wee hours,” a police official said.

He said while 1,973 pilgrims, including 310 women and 144 sadhus, were heading for the Nunwan base camp along the 36-km Pahalgam track, 1,075 yatris have opted the shortest 12-km Baltal route. They will be reaching the base camp later in the day.

The yatra is scheduled to conclude on August 26 coinciding with ‘Raksha Bandhan’ festival.

