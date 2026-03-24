Fresh arrest in Bihar paper leak case, accused ‘transported 30 candidates’ in SUVs to Hazaribagh hotel

The Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of the Bihar Police arrested a key accused linked to the alleged paper leak in the BPSC Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE-3.0) on Monday, as investigations in the case continue with chargesheets already filed against 293 individuals, including the purported kingpin of the racket, Sanjeev Mukhiya.
ADG (EOU) Nayyar Hasnain Khan said the case was registered on March 16 last year. The case involves an organised network accused of facilitating question paper leaks in competitive examinations.
Providing details of the latest development, the officer said that on Sunday, the EOU received specific intelligence that one of the accused and an active member of the Mukhiya gang, Praveen Kumar Sinha alias “Dablu Mukhiya”, a resident of Lakhisarai district, was expected to arrive in Patna.
Acting on the information, the unit’s Special Operations Group (SOG) and a special raiding team conducted a raid and arrested him from the Karbigahiya area of Patna.
“During interrogation, Sinha disclosed that he had been associated with the Sanjeev Mukhiya gang since 2015–16 and had been assisting in leaking question papers for various competitive examinations,” the ADG said.
The accused further revealed that during the BPSC TRE-3.0 examination held in 2024, the leaked question paper was allegedly circulated as part of a plan devised by Mukhiya. “As part of the operation, candidates were taken to a hotel in Hazaribagh, where they were made to memorise answers ahead of the examination. The plan involved using a hotel in Hazaribagh as a base to have candidates rehearse answers prior to the test,” the officer said.
Sinha told investigators that he had transported around “30 candidates” to Hazaribagh in five to six SUVs and coordinated with other members of the gang for their accommodation and briefing.
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However, a police raid at the location a day before the examination disrupted the operation. “Following the raid, he fled from the spot and returned to Lakhisarai, where he remained in hiding to evade arrest,” the ADG said.
Officials added that efforts are ongoing to apprehend the remaining accused in the case, and further investigation is underway, with search operations continuing to trace those still absconding.
Himanshu Harsh is a Correspondent with The Indian Express, currently leading on-the-ground coverage in Bihar. With a reporting career rooted in the complexities of the National Capital Region (NCR), Himanshu specializes in the critical intersection of law, crime, and civic governance.
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