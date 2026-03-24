Fresh arrest in Bihar paper leak case, accused ‘transported 30 candidates’ in SUVs to Hazaribagh hotel

Officials added that efforts are ongoing to apprehend the remaining accused in the case, and further investigation is underway, with search operations continuing to trace those still absconding.

The Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of the Bihar Police arrested a key accused linked to the alleged paper leak in the BPSC Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE-3.0) on Monday, as investigations in the case continue with chargesheets already filed against 293 individuals, including the purported kingpin of the racket, Sanjeev Mukhiya.

ADG (EOU) Nayyar Hasnain Khan said the case was registered on March 16 last year. The case involves an organised network accused of facilitating question paper leaks in competitive examinations.

Providing details of the latest development, the officer said that on Sunday, the EOU received specific intelligence that one of the accused and an active member of the Mukhiya gang, Praveen Kumar Sinha alias “Dablu Mukhiya”, a resident of Lakhisarai district, was expected to arrive in Patna.