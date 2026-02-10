French President Macron to visit India from Feb 17-19; talks to focus on horizon 2047 roadmap

During the trip, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Macron are expected to hold wide-ranging talks.

By: Express Web Desk
1 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 10, 2026 05:59 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Macron.Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Macron. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)
French President Emmanuel Macron will visit India from February 17 to 19, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Tuesday in an official press release.

During the visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Macron will hold wide-ranging talks focusing on areas of bilateral cooperation, particularly priorities outlined in the Horizon 2047 Roadmap, a 25-year strategic framework aimed at deepening India–France ties through the centenary year of India’s independence.

The discussions will also cover regional and global issues of mutual interest, including cooperation in the Indo-Pacific. As part of the visit, the two leaders will be in Mumbai to jointly inaugurate the India–France Year of Innovation, which will be celebrated across both countries throughout 2026.

On February 19, President Macron will participate in the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, according to the press release.

