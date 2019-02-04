French Navy seizes 670 kg heroin in Indian Ocean

Toggle Menu
French Defence Minister Florence Parly said the "record" seizure is a blow to the financing of terrorism.

French Defence Minister Florence Parly said the “record” seizure is a blow to the financing of terrorism. (Representational)

A French frigate, which docked at a military port in Mumbai last week, intercepted 670 kg of heroin in the Indian Ocean subsequently, the French envoy here has said. French Defence Minister Florence Parly said the “record” seizure is a blow to the financing of terrorism.

“The Frigate Cassard which was docked last week in the military port of Mumbai has intercepted 670 kg of heroin on the 31st of January. “More than ever, France is committed to the security of the Indian Ocean, a common goal shared with India,” France’s Ambassador to India Alexandre Ziegler said.

The frigate had docked at Mumbai on January 29.

