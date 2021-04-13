French Foreign Minister to visit India on Apr 13-15

French Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian will pay an official visit to India from April 13-15.

During his stay in New Delhi, Le Drian will hold talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on April 13 on bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual interest.

He will also meet Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar at a panel discussion on Climate Change.

Le Drian will also participate in the Raisina Dialogue, an MEA release said.

The French Foreign Minister’s visit will pave the way for further strengthening of the partnership across trade, defence, climate, migration and mobility, education and health sectors in the post-Covid context, said the release.