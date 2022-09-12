scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 12, 2022

French Foreign Minister to visit India from Sep 13-15

India and France have a long-standing strategic partnership, strengthened by regular high-level consultations and growing convergence in various areas, the MEA said.

France's Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Catherine Colonna will be on a three-day visit to India from Tuesday (Representational image/FILE)

France’s Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Catherine Colonna will be on a three-day visit to India from Tuesday during which she will hold talks with her counterpart S Jaishankar on bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual interest.

As part of her official visit from September 13-15, Colonna will travel to Mumbai for engagements with industry leaders and site visits on Thursday, a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs said on Monday.

During her stay in New Delhi, Colonna will hold talks with External Affairs Minister Jaishankar on September 14 “on bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual interest”, the statement said.

India and France have a long-standing strategic partnership, strengthened by regular high-level consultations and growing convergence in various areas, the MEA said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking: How to read the latest Human Development ReportPremium
ExplainSpeaking: How to read the latest Human Development Report
‘Many small steps by government over last few years structurally setting ...Premium
‘Many small steps by government over last few years structurally setting ...
Andrologist, CA, trader: Meet the collectors of PM mementosPremium
Andrologist, CA, trader: Meet the collectors of PM mementos

The minister’s visit will pave the way for further strengthening of the partnership across trade, defence, climate, migration and mobility, education and health sectors, the statement said.

First published on: 12-09-2022 at 04:42:46 pm
Next Story

2002 riots case: Gujarat HC admits bail plea of former DGP R B Sreekumar, hearing on Sept 19

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Top News

Tejashwi Yadav: Cong still largest Oppn party; Nitish, Lalu to meet Sonia

Tejashwi Yadav: Cong still largest Oppn party; Nitish, Lalu to meet Sonia

Not unhappy, party has given me everything: Ajit Pawar on Delhi episode

Not unhappy, party has given me everything: Ajit Pawar on Delhi episode

Akshay Kumar’s ad receives backlash as it 'promotes dowry'

Akshay Kumar’s ad receives backlash as it 'promotes dowry'

Airtel 5G roll out starts soon, existing SIMs will support 5G network

Airtel 5G roll out starts soon, existing SIMs will support 5G network

Police complaint against MP Navneet Rana for defaming man alleging 'love jihad'

Police complaint against MP Navneet Rana for defaming man alleging 'love jihad'

On 21st anniversary of 9/11, the story of a miraculous escape
Eye

On 21st anniversary of 9/11, the story of a miraculous escape

Premium
Hostel warden held over sexual harassment complaints by 7 minors
In Hyderabad

Hostel warden held over sexual harassment complaints by 7 minors

What’s 'designer vagina', mentioned in Fabulous Lives of B'wood Wives?
Health Specials

What’s 'designer vagina', mentioned in Fabulous Lives of B'wood Wives?

What makes your brain different from a Neanderthal’s?

What makes your brain different from a Neanderthal’s?

Andrologist, CA, trader: Meet the collectors of PM mementos

Andrologist, CA, trader: Meet the collectors of PM mementos

Premium
How an IPS officer cracked down on illegal hooch distilleries
'Soft policing'

How an IPS officer cracked down on illegal hooch distilleries

Premium
After deluge: BJP, Cong sling mud, but few clean hands in Bengaluru
Political Pulse

After deluge: BJP, Cong sling mud, but few clean hands in Bengaluru

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 12: Latest News
Advertisement