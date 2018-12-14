French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian on two-day visit in India

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian will be in India on a two-day visit Friday, holding extensive talks with his Indian counterpart Sushma Swaraj to further boost bilateral ties in key areas.

The External Affairs Ministry said the two sides will review the broad gamut of the “multi-faceted” bilateral ties and exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

He will also call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Le Drian will first visit Mumbai, where he will meet state government officials as well as interact with Indian and French personalities from the film, television and tourism industries.

In Delhi, he will hold delegation level talks with Swaraj on Saturday. He will also attend the signing of contract for cooperation between Atos (a European IT services firm headquartered in France) C-DAC for the development of supercomputers in India.