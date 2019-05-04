French envoy says UN move on Masood a ‘watershed’ moment

French Ambassador to India, Alexandre Ziegler, on Friday hailed the United Nations’ (UN) decision to list Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist a “watershed” in its long fight against terrorism.

Speaking to reporters here, Ziegler said France had played a “fundamental role in achieving this diplomatic win”.

Ziegler added that India had been officially invited to France for the G7 summit – scheduled from 24-26 August in Biarritz and Aquitaine – to keep up bilateral cooperation towards countering terror.

“Fighting terrorism in cyberspace will be one of the priorities of our G7 presidency. Today, I would like to confirm that India is officially invited to the August summit in France and for the preparatory meetings,” he said.

At least three official attempts by India to get Azhar listed have been blocked by China via a “technical hold”. But after the February 14 suicide bombing in Pulwama, which was carried out by JeM and claimed the lives of over 40 soldiers, India had taken the aid of France, United States and the United Kingdom to move the proposal directly to the UN Security Council.

“On the very morrow of the Pulwama attack, France spared no effort to get a communiqué from the UNSC condemning the terrorist attack. This was a crucial political step, necessary before any discussion on listing Masood Azhar could take place. And the political consensus of the UNSC was very much appreciated,” he said.

Outlining the significance of the UNSC’s decision, he said, “It’s an important political decision because we have reached a consensus . This is solid proof of the international community’s strong support to India’s fight against terrorism,” he said.

“It is concrete because it directly hinders the JeM chief’s activities. All states are bound to freeze his assets and block his access to financial systems; ban him from entering or transiting through their territories; not provide him arms or military assistance whatsoever, whether directly or indirectly,” he added.