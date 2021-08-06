Freedom of speech of Opposition members is being infringed upon in the House: Sukhendu Sekhar Ray

TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray tells The Indian Express why he raised a point of order citing Article 105(1) when Deputy Chairman Harivansh asked Opposition MPs to stick to discussing the three Bills tabled instead of raising other issues:

What is Article 105(1)?

Article 105 says there shall be freedom of speech in Parliament, subject to the Constitution and rules of the House. There is no other provision in the Constitution that contradicts this provision…

Why did you raise this point of order?

It was becoming clear to us that freedom of speech of Opposition members is being infringed upon in the House…

Besides protests in Parliament, has Opposition tried raising these issues any other way?

I have filed notices under 267 from the first day of session. Other MPs have also filed…but not once has it been taken up.

Has there been any precedent to such notices under rule 267 being taken up?

In both UPA regimes, many discussions took place. Even under Narendra Modi government, this rule has been invoked thrice…

The government says Opposition is not allowing Parliament to work.

In 2010, entire winter session was washed out due to the ruckus created by BJP. .