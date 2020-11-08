Freedom from cage: A Delhi judge gives bail in verse

The incident took place on February 25 this year. Babu was arrested on April 8, after one Constable Satish identified him at a traffic stop in Maujpur.(Getty images)

A Delhi judge relied on self-composed verse while explaining why he was granting bail in a Northeast Delhi riots case.

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat, while announcing his decision to grant bail to the accused, wrote:

“Take your freedom from the cage you are in; / Till the trial is over, the state is reined in; / The State proclaims; to have the cake and eat it too; / The Court comes calling; / Before the cake is eaten, bake it too.”

ASJ Rawat was deciding the bail application of the accused, one Babu, who has a criminal history, and who was arrested for a gunshot wound inflicted on the one Rahul.

The incident took place on February 25 this year. Babu was arrested on April 8, after one Constable Satish identified him at a traffic stop in Maujpur.

Police informed the court that Rahul was untraceable, as he had given a fake address in his medico-legal certificate.

Stating that this was yet another case of a “hideous riot”, the Judge wrote: “Babu pleading for his bail;/ State opposing tooth and nail. / Summers bygone, winters have arrived; / But crime you did, and Rahul cried.

“I am not the one, I am not the one; / Too grave the charge, don’t pretend. / Whom did I attack, where is he; / Oh! That we know, in the trial we will see.”

When the submissions were made that Rahul was untraceable and Babu wanted parity with co-accused Imran, who was also granted bail in the same case, ASJ Rawat wrote:

“You say I have said & I deny from the first blush; / Rahul may be gone yet Satish said / Didn’t we say; don’t rush; / Let me go, let me go, even Imran is on bail./ Even then, even then; it wouldn’t be a smooth sail.”

Giving his verdict, ASJ Rawat wrote: “Stop! Stop! Stop! Stop. / I have heard, heard a lot. / Mind is clear, with claims tall; / It’s my time to take a call. / Babu has a sordid past; / Proof is scant, which may not last.

“His omnipotence can’t be assumed; / Peril to vanished Rahul, is legally fumed.”

Babu was granted bail on furnishing a personal bond of Rs 10,000 with a local surety of like amount. He has been directed to not leave Delhi without the court’s permission, or indulge in any criminal activity. He shall not tamper with evidence or contact any witness as conditions for his bail.

