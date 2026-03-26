Freebies worth Rs.408 crore seized in Assembly polls so far

Authorities have seized cash, liquor, drugs and other freebies worth Rs.408.82 crore so far in connection with the Assembly polls in Assam, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala and West Bengal, and bye-elections in six states, the Election Commission said on Thursday.

In a statement, the EC said the inducements worth Rs.408.82 crore were seized from February 26, when the EC activated its electronic seizure management system, till Monday. The seizures included Rs 17.44 crore in cash, 16.3 lakh litres of liquor worth Rs. 37.68 crore, drugs worth Rs. 167.38 crore, precious metals worth Rs. 23 crore and other freebies worth over Rs. 163.30 crore, the EC said.

The EC had announced the polls and bye-polls on March 15. Over 5,173 flying squads and 5,200 static surveillance teams had been deployed to attend to complaints and set up checkpoints respectively, it said. Since the announcement of polls, the EC said 70,944 Model Code of Conduct (MCC) complaints had been lodged on its C-Vigil app, of which 70,831 had been disposed of.