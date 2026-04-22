Freebies worth over Rs 1,000 crore seized in Bengal, Tamil Nadu: EC

The EC said seizures worth Rs 472.89 crore were made in West Bengal, including Rs 27.48 crore in cash, 39.31 lakh litres of liquor worth Rs 102.45 crore.

Authorities have seized cash, liquor, drugs, precious metals and other freebies worth over Rs 1,000 crore in connection with the West Bengal and Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the Election Commission said on Wednesday.

A day before polling in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu on Thursday, the EC said freebies worth a total of Rs 1,072.13 crore had been seized until Wednesday, starting from February 26 when the poll panel activated its seizure management system.

The EC said seizures worth Rs 472.89 crore were made in West Bengal, including Rs 27.48 crore in cash, 39.31 lakh litres of liquor worth Rs 102.45 crore, drugs worth Rs 108.11 crore, precious metals worth Rs 55.88 crore and other freebies worth Rs 178.33 crore. In Tamil Nadu, agencies seized Rs 100.19 crore in cash, 1.17 lakh litres of liquor worth Rs 3.85 crore, drugs worth Rs 76.72 crore, precious metals worth Rs 159.31 crore and other freebies worth Rs 259.14 crore.