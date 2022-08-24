Freebies panel for suggestions, Parliament has to decide: CJI

THE SUPREME Court said on Tuesday that the intention behind planning to set up a committee to look into the issue of freebies promised by political parties was only so that it can come up with suggestions that can be submitted to Parliament, which can debate on the issue and formulate a law if necessary.

“I had initially thought people who are concerned about the economy and welfare of people can look into the whole issue and make some suggestions. This can be placed before Parliament, which can debate and make a law. Then there is also opposition to not even look into the issue by even constituting a committee,” Chief Justice of India N V Ramana, presiding over a three-judge bench, said.

“Ultimately, we are not going to say that whatever suggestions made must be accepted. Ultimately, in a democracy, the Parliament has to debate and take a decision. But for that, some background paper is required. So I initiated this debate,” the CJI said. The bench also includes Justices Hima Kohli and C T Ravikumar.

Describing freebies as a “complex issue”, the CJI said it was necessary to decide what can be considered a freebie and what is welfare measure.

“Some states give bicycles. It was reported that it has changed lifestyle and they have started moving across places and (it) improved their education, business… Question is, what can be categorised as freebie and what is really needed for upliftment of the disadvantaged?…To the rural poor whose livelihood depends on it, such measures make a lot of difference. That’s the reason why we can’t sit here and debate these issues. These are issues that have to be gone into in the context of the country, cross-sections of the people and their experiences,” the CJI said.

He also said that all political parties were on the same side regarding freebies. “In this I can say, all political parties are on one side, everybody wants freebies,” he said.

Agreeing with the CJI, Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, whose views were sought by the court in the matter, said that is why the fiscal deficit of states is beyond the 3 per cent permissible under the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act, 2003.

The CJI said that’s the reason why the court made an attempt to have a neutral platform to look into the issue. But Sibal said that any such platform will be enmeshed in politics and a non-political way to deal with it will be through the Fiscal Responsibility Act.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, said that “nobody can question the responsibility of any party to assure social measures to uplift the downtrodden or any section of the society, but difficulty arises when some party distributes sarees, some say electricity free”.

Recalling that the Delhi High Court had issued an order directing enforcement of promises made by the Delhi Chief Minister — the order was subsequently stayed — Mehta said, “Question is, in such circumstances will the court remain a mere spectator?”

“Suppose a party starts saying we will not collect tax, can that be done? That’s the question because the voter has a right to make an informed choice whom he will vote for, and if you are giving him a false promise which your finances do not permit or you are burdening the finances in a matter that it destroys the economy, would that be permissible? It is a serious issue leading to devastating economic consequences,” Mehta said.

Senior Advocate Vikas Singh, appearing for the petitioner Advocate Ashwini Upadhyay, said he was confining himself to freebies being promised at the time of elections and not schemes put in place by elected governments.

Singh said, “Political parties must not be allowed to hijack this debate by saying that these are measures for upliftment of the poor. Nobody is disputing. Please do whatever you need to for the upliftment of the poor. The point is being made of fiscal discipline. We don’t not want to go the Sri Lanka way where the country has collapsed because it could not ensure fiscal discipline.”

The CJI said there was also the question of who would head the proposed committee if it is set up. The Solicitor General suggested that the Chairman of the Finance Commission can head such a panel.

The court will continue to hear the matter on Wednesday.