Free us from other activities if you want results: teachers to Gujarat govt

Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama said, “Deliberations are underway over discharging teachers from all other activities during the 31 days of Mission Vidya as well as throughout the year.” Express Photo Javed Raja. Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama said, “Deliberations are underway over discharging teachers from all other activities during the 31 days of Mission Vidya as well as throughout the year.” Express Photo Javed Raja.

Gujarat government teachers Friday requested the education minister that they be disengaged from all other activities if the government wanted improvement in learning levels among government school students. The teachers also said their request should be granted not just for the month-long Mission Vidya, but be followed throughout the year.

The issue was raised at a meeting to discuss Mission Vidya — a campaign to be held from July 23 to August 31 for students of Classes VI to VIII who were found to be unable to read, write and do simple calculations during the recent Gunotsav evaluation exercise.

When the teachers reiterated their request, Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama said, “Deliberations are under way over discharging teachers from all other activities during the 31 days of Mission Vidya as well as throughout the year.”

A BRC coordinator raised the issue, saying, “During the presentation it was said that teachers would not be given other activities during this campaign, but there are Shala Kosh meetings, training and other activities scheduled in July and August. How to ensure that the teachers will be able to reach and teach in class?”

Gujarat Primary Teachers Association president Digvijaysinh Jadeja said, “We request that this ‘no other activity for government teachers’ should be not just for 31 days but through the year. All teachers should be made free from other irrelevant work.”

Justifying the request, Jadeja told The Indian Express, “Be it any office other than education department, they issue orders engaging teachers in all kinds of work. The latest is teachers being deputed in flood control rooms. Teachers can be roped in for rehabilitation work after a calamity, but deploying them at flood control rooms is not acceptable.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App