‘Free Umar Khalid’ placard draws police action at Goa protest

Goa Police Tuesday night lodged an FIR against the “unknown supporters” of CJP and “protesters” for alleged unlawful assembly and for organising the protest “without obtaining prior permission” from the state authorities.

Goa Police Saturday evening detained a man for allegedly carrying a “Free Umar Khalid” placard at a gathering organised to express solidarity with the protests at Jantar Mantar in Delhi and to mark the resignation of former Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

According to the police, the incident took place around 7 pm, when people gathered at the Azad Maidan in Panaji were raising slogans. Police said one of the protesters was carrying a placard that read, “Free Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, Bhima Koregaon 16”.

A police officer, requesting anonymity, said, “Some local media persons confronted the man carrying the placard. The police personnel, who were stationed at Azad Maidan for the protest, questioned the man and asked him to produce an identity document (ID). The man said he was not carrying an ID.”