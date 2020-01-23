Nitish Kumar snubs Pavan Varma over CAA: ‘Free to join any party he likes’

JD(U) chief and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with party colleague Pavan K Varma in this file photo. PTI

Days after Pawan Varma asked Nitish Kumar to clear his stand on the CAA and NRC and threatened to quit the JD(U), the Bihar chief minister said he is free to do so. Expressing “surprise” over Varma’s “public” remarks, Kumar said he can “join any party he likes.”

“If anyone has any issues then the person can discuss it within the party or at party meetings, but such kind of public statements are surprising. He can go and join any party he likes, my best wishes,” said Kumar.

The two leaders shared a difference of opinion over the party’s decision to vote in favour of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Parliament, and to support the NPR exercise in Bihar.

Earlier this week, JD(U) national spokesperson Pavan K Varma wrote a letter to the chief minister asking him for “ideological clarity” over the party’s alliance with the BJP in Delhi. Adding that he was “deeply perplexed” by the party’s decision, Varma said Nitish had, “on more than one occasion” expressed “grave apprehensions” in private about the BJP leading the country into a “dangerous space”.

Varma also shared screenshots of the letter on social media, accusing the BJP of having “embarked on a massive, socially divisive agenda”. Recalling his first meeting with Nitish in August 2012, Varma said: “You had spoken to me at length and with conviction on why Narendra Modi and his policies are inimical for the country. When you were leading Mahagathbandhan, you had openly made a call for ‘RSS-mukt Bharat’.”

“The cause for confusion arises from the fact that, even after you changed tracks and aligned again with the BJP in 2017, your private apprehensions regarding the BJP did not change…“f these are your real views, I fail to understand how the JD(U) is now extending its alliance with the BJP beyond Bihar, when even longstanding allies of the BJP, like the Akali Dal, have refused to do so. This is especially so at time when the BJP, through the CAA-NPR-NRC combine, has embarked on a massive socially divisive agenda, aimed at mutilating the peace, harmony and stability of the country. Mahatma Gandhi, (Ram Manohar) Lohia and JP (Jayaprakash Narayan) — the icons of our party — would have, I strongly believe, unequivocally renounced this agenda and fought tooth and nail,” Varma said in his letter.

Earlier, Varma had hinted at quitting the party soon. “I will take a decision in the next few days. It has become difficult for me to stay in the party,” Varma told The Indian Express.

This is not the first time that Varma had written an open letter to Nitish on CAA-NRC. Earlier in January, he had asked his party chief to reject the “divisive CAA-NPR-NRC scheme”, describing the move as a “nefarious agenda to divide India and create a great deal of unnecessary social turbulence”. JD(U) vice-president Prashant Kishor has also been critical of the citizenship law

