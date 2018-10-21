Free school education to children of police martyrs: Haryana DGP

B S Sandhu B S Sandhu

Haryana Director General of Police B S Sandhu Sunday said free education upto standard XII would be provided to children of police martyrs in police public schools.

Speaking at a gathering of police personnel to pay tributes to bravehearts on the occasion of ‘Police Commemoration Day’ at Police Lines Panchkula near here, Sandhu said, “The nation will always be grateful to the jawans, who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty. This year too, two brave police personnel of the state have sacrificed their lives while discharging duties.”

Paying homage to last year’s 414 martyrs from police and Central Armed Police Forces, Sandhu said the supreme sacrifice made by these martyrs for maintaining unity and integrity of the country can never be forgotten.

Elaborating on the welfare schemes taken up by the Manohar Lal Khattar-government, the DGP said special ex-gratia grant of Rs 30 lakh was being given to family members of police personnel who died fighting anti-social elements or saving public life and property during natural calamities.

Similarly, financial assistance of Rs 15 lakh was being given to terminally injured police personnel. In case of major injury, Rs 10 lakh was given and Rs 5 lakh in case of minor injury.

In addition, Rs 30 lakh was also being given under a special agreement of accidental death insurance cover with a private bank.

Sandhu said Anti-Terrorist Force ‘Kavach’ would soon be set up under which 150 police commandos would be specially trained by the National Security Guard in Manesar to deal with ‘special situations’.

