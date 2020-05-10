Free PDS from political cage, give free ration: Jagdeep Dhankhar to govt

The Governor has been relentlessly targeting the TMC government over alleged scam in the PDS across the state. (Express) The Governor has been relentlessly targeting the TMC government over alleged scam in the PDS across the state. (Express)

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar Saturday asked the Mamata Banerjee government to bring out the Public Distribution System (PDS) from a “political cage”, and provide free ration to the poor.

“Need to get PDS out of [the] political cage; officials must act non politically; check diversion and black marketeer sharks away; Ensure free ration to poor in correct quality and quantity in a fair manner,” he tweeted.

Dhankhar pointed out that the state had received around 4,78,000 metric tonnes of free rice and 10,800 metric tonnes of free pulses till now under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana (PMGKAY).

“Under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojna 4,78,000 metric tonnes of free rice supplied by the Central Government to WB. Free ration is available from the Central Government: 5 kg rice per person per month and 1 kg daal per family per month,” the Governor tweeted.

In addition, the Centre has “despatched 12,800 MT of free daal and 10,800 MT has been actually received by West Bengal”, he said, adding: “Further supply of moong daal will commence next week, and completed by the end of May.”

